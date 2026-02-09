×
Logan Paul Publicly Disagrees With Brother Over Super Bowl Comments

Posted By: Ben Kerin on Feb 09, 2026
Bad Bunny headlined the 2026 Super Bowl halftime show, but the performance sparked unexpected controversy before kickoff thanks to comments from outside the music world.

Ahead of the game, WWE star Logan Paul’s brother Jake Paul took to Twitter X to urge viewers to boycott the halftime show entirely. In a strongly worded post, Jake encouraged fans to turn off the broadcast as a form of protest.

“Purposefully turning off the halftime show. Let’s rally together and show big corporations they can’t just do whatever they want without consequences which equals viewership for them. You are their benefit. Realize you have power. Turn off this halftime. A fake American citizen performing who publicly hates America. I cannot support that.”

The comments quickly gained attention and prompted a public response from Logan Paul, who made it clear he did not share his brother’s view.

“I love my brother but I don’t agree with this. Puerto Ricans are Americans and I’m happy they were given the opportunity to showcase the talent that comes from the island.”

Logan’s message was then acknowledged by his WWE colleague Damian Priest, who thanked him for speaking up and using his platform.

“Very kind of you to say. You have a platform that can actually mean something to many. Thank you.”

The exchange added an unexpected layer of wrestling world discourse to Super Bowl weekend, with the halftime show becoming part of a much wider conversation beyond music and football.

