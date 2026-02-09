WWE WrestleMania 42 Plans Reportedly In Flux Amid Internal Criticism Of Triple H

WWE WrestleMania 42 concerns are no longer just about ticket prices or travel costs. Behind the scenes, the bigger issue appears to be confidence in creative leadership, with Triple H now facing growing internal scrutiny.

On the February 9, 2026 episode of Wrestling Observer Radio, Bryan Alvarez and Dave Meltzer discussed rising frustration within WWE over how often WrestleMania plans have shifted. According to Meltzer, the company actually had a full WrestleMania lineup in place before the Royal Rumble, but that stability quickly unraveled once early ticket sales failed to meet expectations.

“Before the Rumble, they had a complete card for WrestleMania… but I was told that everything is up in the air.”

That uncertainty has reportedly led to direct criticism of Paul Levesque, with some internally drawing comparisons to the Vince McMahon era where plans frequently changed at the last minute.

“There’s been a lot of internal criticism of Paul Levesque… they have a plan, and then they change the plan. And right now everything is up in the air.”

What makes the reaction especially puzzling is that WWE is responding to ticket performance without publicly announcing most of the card. As of now, only one match is considered locked in, CM Punk vs. Roman Reigns. Everything else remains fluid, including potential top level bouts.

“They think that changing a card that nobody knows makes sense. It’s not like they have a bad card out there and people aren’t buying tickets. They don’t have a card out there.”

While ticket sales are reportedly tracking around 18 percent behind last year, Alvarez suggested the real issue is pricing, not creative uncertainty.

“You're trying to sell 50, 60,000 seats for two nights… with crazy prices to get in. It may be too expensive now.”

Between soaring ticket costs, expensive Las Vegas accommodations, and international fans prioritising travel for the upcoming World Cup, WrestleMania 42 is facing far tougher economic conditions than WWE may have anticipated. Still, Meltzer noted that those realities have not stopped pressure from mounting internally on Levesque.

That pressure is already impacting match planning. Even a rumored marquee bout like Cody Rhodes vs. Drew McIntyre is not locked in, reinforcing just how unsettled the situation remains.

“Even Cody and Drew is not a sure thing right now… the only match that’s a sure thing is CM Punk and Roman Reigns.”

For a company used to WrestleMania feeling bulletproof, early ticket anxiety paired with internal doubt has created a rare moment of instability. And at the center of it is a growing question of whether WWE fully trusts Triple H’s long term vision, or if second guessing has already begun.