Jake Paul Clarifies “Fake Citizen” Comment After Bad Bunny Backlash

Jake Paul is attempting to walk back his comments following widespread backlash over his call to boycott Bad Bunny’s Super Bowl Halftime Show, insisting his words were misunderstood rather than misdirected.

After facing criticism for referring to the Puerto Rican superstar as a “fake American citizen,” Paul returned to social media on February 9 to explain himself. He stressed that his remarks were not aimed at Puerto Rican identity, noting his own ties to the island.

“To clarify: I wasn’t calling anyone a ‘fake citizen’ because they’re from Puerto Rico. I live in Puerto Rico, and I love Puerto Rico. I have used my platform to support Puerto Rico time and time again and will always do so.”

Paul went on to say his frustration stemmed from what he views as public criticism of the United States and its institutions, rather than Bad Bunny’s background.

“But if you’re publicly criticizing ICE who are doing their job and openly hating on America, I’m going to speak on it. Period. That’s the same reason I called out Hunter Hess. If you benefit from a country and the platform it gives you, but publicly disrespect it at the same time, that’s what I mean by being a fake citizen.”

While acknowledging that his wording caused confusion, Paul did not fully retract his stance. Instead, he doubled down on the idea that his criticism was rooted in values rather than nationality.

“The problem with my tweet is the word fake being misinterpreted. He’s not a fake citizen obviously ’cause he’s Puerto Rican and I love Puerto Rico and all Americans who support the country. Moreso, Bunny is fake because of his values and criticism of our great country.”

The situation also drew a public response from Paul’s brother, Logan Paul, who distanced himself from the boycott comments and instead praised the representation on display during the halftime show.

“I love my brother but I don’t agree with this. Puerto Ricans are Americans & I’m happy they were given the opportunity to showcase the talent that comes from the island.”

