WWE Raw Preview For February 9, 2026 With Titles And Elimination Chamber Stakes

WWE Monday Night Raw looks set to deliver a packed and high energy episode as the road to Elimination Chamber continues. With championship gold on the line, personal grudges boiling over, and more qualification spots up for grabs, the February 9 edition has plenty to keep fans locked in from the opening bell to the final segment.

The WWE World Tag Team Championships will be defended when Jimmy and Jey Uso put their titles on the line against Alpha Academy. Otis and Akira Tozawa head into the match with momentum and a point to prove, stepping up against one of the most dominant tag teams of the modern era. The Usos have seen every challenge imaginable, but Alpha Academy are hungry to shock the division and rewrite the hierarchy. Whether experience wins out or an upset unfolds will be one of the night’s biggest questions.

A deeply personal rivalry will also reach a breaking point as Maxxine Dupri goes one on one with Nattie. Their issues trace back to last month, when Nattie stunned viewers by turning on Dupri during her Women’s Intercontinental Championship rematch against Becky Lynch. That betrayal cost Dupri the match and ignited a bitter feud. Now with no titles and no distractions involved, Dupri finally gets her chance at payback, while Nattie looks to prove her actions were justified.

Elimination Chamber qualifying matches will continue throughout the night as WWE fills out the field for the upcoming premium live event. Randy Orton and Tiffany Stratton have already secured their spots following last week’s SmackDown, leaving several openings still available. With the pressure mounting, more Superstars will collide with a Chamber opportunity hanging in the balance.

WWE Raw lineup for February 9, 2026

WWE World Tag Team Championships

The Usos vs Alpha Academy

Maxxine Dupri vs Nattie

Elimination Chamber qualifying matches

All signs point to a major night for Raw, especially with several notable names expected to be in the building. As the countdown to Elimination Chamber accelerates, every result could have ripple effects across the roster. Fans should expect surprises, storyline progression, and meaningful consequences as WWE pushes deeper into 2026.

Where to watch WWE Raw on February 9, 2026

Monday Night Raw airs live from Rocket Arena in Cleveland, Ohio, beginning at 8 PM ET. The show will stream live on Netflix as WWE continues its new era on the platform.