Jim Ross Explains Why Roman Reigns’ Royal Rumble Win Was The Right Call

Jim Ross has shared strong praise for Roman Reigns following his win at the 2026 Royal Rumble, a victory that secured Reigns his second Rumble triumph and a guaranteed main event spot at WrestleMania 42.

Reigns captured the match in Saudi Arabia, reestablishing himself at the top of the card after a quieter stretch on television. Speaking on Grilling JR, Ross explained why he felt the timing of the win made sense and why it helped refocus Reigns’ character.

“I liked it. I don’t want to sound like a you know, it all, but I had a sneaking feeling because his character’s TV persona seemed to be a little bit dormant,” Ross said. “So with that said, I thought that he was probably due; he’s still a big time player and making a bunch of money, which is good for him.”

Ross also returned to a familiar point of emphasis, highlighting Reigns’ football background and the discipline that comes with it. He has long believed that performers with legitimate sports experience often adapt better to professional wrestling at the highest level.

“I like that kid. I think he’s sharp. I of course, any of the rest are sons that go play college football move up a notch or two in my book. And he certainly has done that,” Ross stated. “He’s articulate, he’s smart, he keeps himself in great shape. So I think it was a good move.”

With WrestleMania 42 approaching, Reigns is now expected to be in a marquee matchup, potentially against CM Punk on night two. Ross expressed enthusiasm for the possible showdown, describing both men as dependable performers who deliver when the spotlight is brightest.