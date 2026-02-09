Las Vegas Bars Reportedly Blocked From Airing WWE WrestleMania 42

Establishments across Las Vegas may be unable to show WrestleMania 42 this year, potentially leaving local fans and visiting tourists without their usual bar and restaurant viewing options. A new report from Fightful states that the distributor handling WrestleMania broadcasts has notified multiple venues in the area that they will not be permitted to air the event, even if they are prepared to pay the standard commercial licensing fee.

The issue is said to stem from a newly implemented protocol that restricts commercial broadcasts within a 50 mile radius of the event location. The goal behind the policy is reportedly to encourage fans to purchase tickets and attend the show live rather than gathering at nearby venues. Fightful added that while some smaller establishments may attempt to work around the restriction, the blackout could negatively impact business, especially for venues that rely heavily on UFC events as a major source of revenue. WWE did not respond when contacted for comment on the policy.

If enforced, the blackout would prevent Las Vegas venues from airing one of the most talked about WrestleMania cards in recent years. WrestleMania 42 is set to take place in Las Vegas for the second year in a row following a change from its originally announced New Orleans location, and the card reflects several major creative shifts made over the past few months.

The Night 2 main event is locked in as Roman Reigns vs CM Punk for the World Heavyweight Championship. According to Dave Meltzer of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, the match was originally part of a broader plan centered around WWE’s biggest names.

“The basic idea is the four biggest stars in the company were and are Reigns, Punk, Rhodes and Seth Rollins,” Meltzer reported. “Rhodes would then defend the world title against Punk in a babyface vs babyface match which the company has avoided doing but teased multiple times since Punk’s return.”

That direction ultimately changed due to injuries and creative adjustments. Night 1 is now expected to be headlined by Drew McIntyre vs Cody Rhodes for the WWE Championship, a match that came together after McIntyre pushed for a different outcome during their previously announced Three Stages of Hell bout.

“Enter McIntyre, who pushed the idea that since he had lost multiple times to Rhodes, that it would be better for him to win the title in the already announced Three Stages of Hell match,” Meltzer explained.

Seth Rollins is also expected to compete at WrestleMania 42, with plans calling for a singles match against Bron Breakker following their Royal Rumble angle.

“The identity of the masked man was supposed to make everyone think it was Rollins,” Meltzer wrote. “Right now the belief is Rollins will be ready for Mania and face Breakker in a singles match.”

Las Vegas venues would also miss airing the in ring return of AJ Lee, who is reportedly set to challenge Becky Lynch for the Women’s Intercontinental Championship.

“Lynch vs AJ Lee for the IC title had been scheduled on the show and at last word was still scheduled,” Meltzer noted.

