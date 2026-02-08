Val Venis Calls Out Brody King Over Abolish ICE Shirt

Val Venis has reignited controversy after issuing fresh criticism aimed at AEW wrestler Brody King, continuing his outspoken stance against wrestlers using their platforms to comment on immigration enforcement.

One day after publicly calling out Mick Foley for praising a crowd chant directed at ICE on AEW television, Val Venis returned to social media on February 8, 2026 with a pointed message about Brody King. Venis took issue with King wearing an “Abolish ICE” shirt, framing it as performative rather than meaningful action.

“🔴 Brody King wearing ‘Abolish ICE’ on a Tshirt isn’t justice; it’s cosplay. Yelling at institutions, assaulting other humans, destroying property, doesn’t protect human beings. DUE PROCESS IS WHAT PROTECTS HUMAN BEINGS!”

Venis followed up by broadening his criticism, questioning the education and understanding of wrestlers who promote political messages through slogans and attire.

“Guess public education failed these entertainers horrifically. Proof before power. Authority before punishment. Human rights aren’t slogans. They’re procedures.”

The comments come just days after Venis addressed Foley directly, accusing the WWE Hall of Famer of encouraging protests against ICE after Foley shared footage of a hostile chant from the February 4 episode of AEW Dynamite. While Venis referred to Foley as a “good-hearted man,” he also described his stance as “very bad” and irresponsible.

The situation traces back to the Las Vegas crowd on Dynamite erupting with a loud “F*** ICE” chant ahead of the show’s main event. Foley later shared the clip on Instagram, adding the caption, “…really enjoying @aew as of late!”

For Venis, that post crossed the line from fandom into political endorsement. With his latest remarks, Brody King now joins Foley as the newest target of Venis’ criticism, as the former WWE star continues to speak out against what he sees as political messaging being woven into professional wrestling.