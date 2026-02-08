Lars Sullivan Sparks Backlash With Offensive Reaction To Viral Protest Video

Lars Sullivan has resurfaced on social media and it did not take long for controversy to follow.
On February 8 2026, the former Lars Sullivan reacted to a viral video from an anti ICE protest in Minnesota. The clip showed demonstrators pelting a car with adult toys after mistakenly believing the driver was a counter protester. As the confused man yelled, “I’m on your f****ing side!”, the moment quickly spread online for its absurdity.
Sullivan’s response struck a far more troubling tone. Quoting the video, he posted a slur, writing, “Literal re*****.” The remark was unprompted and immediately drew criticism, adding to a growing list of offensive comments made by Sullivan since his departure from WWE in 2021.
The post also renewed attention on a now deleted tweet from 2025, where Sullivan targeted former WWE Champion Big E and the Black Lives Matter movement. Referencing Big E’s activism during 2020, Sullivan wrote:
“Remember when this idiot went on a virtue signaling warpath in 2020? Why did this clown stop promoting BLM? It’s not fashionable anymore? Or did he realize that it's a corrupt, racist organization that promotes a false narrative that fuels anti white hate?”
Sullivan’s comments have reinforced his long standing reputation for inflammatory behavior. During his WWE run, he was fined $100,000 after old message board posts surfaced containing racist, sexist, and homophobic language.
Literal retards, Lars Sullivan burner account (@LarsSWWE) February 8, 2026
