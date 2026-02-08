WWE Veteran Predicts AJ Styles Will Wrestle Again

AJ Styles may have put his career on the line at the Royal Rumble, but not everyone is convinced the stipulation truly signaled the end of his in ring run.

Following Styles’ loss at the event, discussion quickly turned to whether the former WWE Champion had quietly wrestled his final match. However, Jeff Jarrett does not believe fans should be taking the outcome at face value.

Speaking on his My World podcast, Jarrett suggested that while Styles may be off television for some time, the idea that he is permanently done is far from certain.

“We have not seen the last of AJ Styles in the ring. Look, it may be a year, it may be two years, I don’t know,” Jarrett said.

Jarrett framed his view through a business lens, arguing that Styles’ value within the industry has actually increased following the high stakes loss rather than diminished. From his perspective, the match only reinforced Styles’ importance and credibility.

“I think AJ’s stock, if he’s on the ticker, over the last week or two has risen. Would you buy AJ stock right now?” Jarrett asked.

Co host Conrad Thompson was quick to agree with that assessment.

“If we were giving stock recommendations, I would give it a buy, that’s for sure.”

Jarrett also reflected on the match itself, noting how Styles’ loss helped further elevate Gunther as a dominant force on the roster. He compared the bout to other recent matches that featured career themed stipulations involving established names, but felt this one stood apart.

“Out of Goldberg, Cena, and AJ, out of those three, I thought Gunther built more equity in the Gunther character by beating AJ than the others by far. That was well done. But no, I don’t think we’ve seen the last of it. The taking off the gloves and all that stuff, it’s curious.”

While Styles’ future remains unclear, Jarrett’s comments suggest the door is very much still open, and that WWE may be playing a longer game with one of its most respected veterans.