Jeff Hardy Hints At Never Before Seen Submission After Injury Setback

Jeff Hardy is not just tweaking his game. He is reinventing it.

Speaking on the I Love Wrestling podcast, the TNA World Tag Team Champion revealed that time away managing a neck injury has pushed him to create an entirely new submission move. According to Hardy, it is something he does not believe has been done before in wrestling.

After explaining how physical limitations have forced him to slow down and rethink his approach, Jeff said the injury unexpectedly led to a creative breakthrough rather than frustration.

“One thing that’s been an extreme positive from the neck injury , I think I finally, I know I finally got me a submission move. I’m working on it and perfecting it. It’s not perfected yet, but it will be soon.”

Hardy stressed that this is not just a slight twist on an existing hold. In his view, the idea itself is original.

“There’s been so many submissions done with the human body, but it’s something that’s never really been done. So I finally , after all these years , I think I have me a submission that’s going to be a good one.”

Sitting beside him, Matt Hardy chimed in with a joke that still highlighted the bigger picture.

“Jeff’s gonna go strong 10 more years just as a submission wrestler.”

For a performer long defined by risk taking and aerial offense, the comments point to a major shift. Rather than winding down, Jeff Hardy is clearly focused on longevity and evolution, proving that even this far into his career, he is still finding new ways to surprise fans.