Bad Bunny Expected To Return To WWE Very Soon

Bad Bunny looks set to make his way back to WWE television, with Bryan Alvarez indicating that a return is expected sooner rather than later.

Speaking on Wrestling Observer Live, Alvarez addressed recent online chatter surrounding the global music star after U.S. Senator Ruben Gallego publicly suggested that AEW President Tony Khan should look at bringing Bad Bunny into AEW. The comment gained traction following AEW Dynamite in Las Vegas, where the main event between MJF and Brody King featured loud anti ICE chants from the crowd.

Bad Bunny has been outspoken about immigration issues and recently used his platform at the Grammy Awards to voice his opposition to Immigration and Customs Enforcement.

“ICE out,” Bad Bunny said while accepting the award for Best Música Urbana Performance on February 1. “We are not savages, we are not animals, we are not aliens. We are humans and we are Americans.”

Despite the overlap between the chants on Dynamite and Bad Bunny’s public stance, Alvarez dismissed any suggestion that AEW could be his next wrestling destination. He explained that Gallego’s tweet appeared to overlook Bad Bunny’s deep ties to WWE and his previous run with the company.

“He’s tweeting for Tony Khan to bring in Bad Bunny,” Alvarez said while discussing the situation.

As the conversation continued, co host Lance Storm pointed out that Bad Bunny has a long and well documented history with WWE. Alvarez then made it clear that, from what he has heard, WWE remains the obvious landing spot.

“Bad Bunny is going to end up back in WWE very soon. Sooner rather than later, everybody, just so you all know,” Alvarez stated.

Bad Bunny has not appeared on WWE programming in recent months, but his previous stints left a strong impression. He competed at Royal Rumble, WrestleMania, and Backlash, earning widespread praise from fans and wrestlers alike for his commitment, athleticism, and respect for the business. If Alvarez’s comments prove accurate, another high profile WWE run could be on the horizon.

