Ava WWE Exit Linked To Contract And Pay Dispute

Ava’s sudden exit from WWE caught many off guard, especially given her ongoing role on NXT television. New information now suggests the decision came down less to mystery and more to money.

Speaking on the February 6, 2026 episode of Wrestling Observer Live, Bryan Alvarez explained that Ava chose not to renew her WWE contract after talks failed to produce a significant pay increase. According to Alvarez, the situation reflects a wider issue within NXT, where some talent have opted to leave rather than continue on stagnant deals.

“I heard about Ava, and what I was told is that one of the big reasons she did not renew her contract was very similar to what happened with Jazmyn Nyx. She was making a certain amount of money, she had been there for a long time, and they weren’t offering her a big raise. She didn’t want to keep doing it for the money she was making. This has happened in NXT with people.”

This account contrasts with earlier reporting from Dave Meltzer on February 1. At the time, Meltzer said Ava’s departure was not influenced by WWE and stemmed from her simply deciding she no longer wanted to wrestle. He also noted that her family owns a studio and suggested she could end up working there instead.

“I’ve talked to and heard from several people and the general thing was is just she didn’t want to do it anymore. There was no compelling reason. It was her decision, it’s not like they were going to get rid of her or anything like that.”

Ava’s exit stood out because she had recently been featured in a notable NXT storyline, making the timing feel abrupt to viewers. WWE did not reference her departure on television, leaving fans to piece things together themselves. On January 30, Ava confirmed she was done with the company, with her profile later moved to the alumni section. Robert Stone was subsequently positioned in her role, at least on an interim basis.

At just 24 years old, Ava had already made history as the youngest General Manager in WWE history while also carrying the legacy of being a fourth generation wrestler. Whether this marks a permanent step away from wrestling or just a pause remains to be seen. What now appears evident is that her decision was influenced not only by personal direction, but also by whether the commitment felt worthwhile financially.