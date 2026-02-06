WWE Backstage Interviewer Announces Departure From Company

Kelly Kincaid will be leaving WWE later this month, bringing her run with the company to a close.

The NXT backstage interviewer confirmed on Friday that her contract expires on February 14 and that she will no longer be with WWE beyond that date.

“As of February 14th, I will no longer be under contract with WWE,” Kincaid wrote on X.

Kincaid first appeared for WWE on an episode of NXT Level Up in February 2022, before settling into a regular role as a backstage interviewer and occasional commentator across NXT programming. Her presence became familiar to viewers as the brand continued to evolve and spotlight new talent.

Prior to joining WWE, Kincaid built her profile in Ring of Honor under the name Quinn McKay, beginning in 2019. Alongside her work as an interviewer and commentator, she also competed inside the ring, taking part in ROH’s women’s division throughout 2021. Her final recorded match took place on December 30, 2021 for Maryland Championship Wrestling, just weeks before she made the jump to WWE.

Outside the ring, Kincaid is in a relationship with Elton Prince. The couple welcomed their first child on September 20, 2024. Prince has been sidelined since May 2025 and underwent neck surgery last month, remaining out of action as he continues his recovery.

