Ruben Gallego Calls On Tony Khan To Bring Bad Bunny To AEW

Ruben Gallego, a sitting United States Senator representing Arizona, has taken to social media to pitch a major crossover idea to AEW President Tony Khan.

Posting on X, Gallego suggested that AEW look toward one of the biggest global music stars to help broaden its audience, calling for Bad Bunny to make appearances with the company.

“Tony Khan, it’s time for AEW to solidify a huge fan base. Bad Bunny love wrestling, need him to make some appearances. Just no stretcher match please.”

Bad Bunny is no stranger to the wrestling world. The Grammy winning artist previously worked with WWE, most notably competing in a high profile singles match against Damian Priest at Backlash 2023 in San Juan, Puerto Rico. His involvement was widely praised and helped draw mainstream attention to the event.

Outside of wrestling, Bad Bunny remains one of the most influential figures in entertainment and is set to headline the Super Bowl LX Halftime Show, further highlighting his global reach. Whether AEW would explore such a crossover remains to be seen, but the suggestion has already sparked discussion among fans online.