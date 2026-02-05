John Cena Not Expected To Join WWE Hall Of Fame Class Of 2026

Despite officially closing the book on his in ring career at the end of 2025, John Cena is not expected to take his place in the WWE Hall of Fame this year.

Cena wrestled his final match in December, bringing an extraordinary 23 year run with WWE to an end. With a resume that includes a record tying 17 World Championship reigns, many within the fanbase assumed his induction would be the centerpiece of the Class of 2026.

However, according to WrestleVotes Radio on Fightful Select, Cena is not currently scheduled to be part of this year’s Hall of Fame ceremony. Instead, the report notes that Stephanie McMahon is expected to headline the class.

McMahon has recently re emerged more publicly through the launch of her podcast, What’s Your Story?, and her influence on WWE spans decades across creative, branding, and executive leadership roles. Her induction would mark another major chapter in the McMahon family’s long standing connection to the company.

The report also indicates that WWE is planning to include another Immortal Moment induction at this year’s ceremony. This concept focuses on honoring a single match, segment, or historic event rather than an individual performer or team, continuing an initiative that began last year.

The most recent Hall of Fame class in 2025 was headlined by Paul Triple H Levesque, who was recognized for both his legendary in ring career and his current leadership role within WWE. Lex Luger was also inducted, celebrating his impact during multiple eras of the company.

Michelle McCool received recognition for her contributions to the women’s division, while the tag team wing saw the Natural Disasters Earthquake and Typhoon honored posthumously for their dominant run.

WWE also introduced the Immortal Moment concept during the 2025 ceremony, with the inaugural honor awarded to the iconic submission match between Bret The Hitman Hart and Stone Cold Steve Austin from WrestleMania 13. That moment was fittingly inducted by CM Punk, connecting different generations of WWE history.

The Legacy wing continued to expand as Kamala, Dory Funk Sr., and Ivan Koloff were acknowledged for their lasting influence on the industry.