WWE NXT Results - February 3, 2026

Tonight on NXT, Ricky Saints, Shiloh Hill, Sean Legacy, Jackson Drake, Dion Lennox, Joe Hendry & Keanu Carver battle in a Ladder Match to determine who becomes the NXT Champion, Izzi Dame defends her NXT Women's North American Championship against Lola Vice & Thea Hail in a Triple Threat Match, TNA's Elegance Brand (Heather & M) put their TNA Knockouts Tag Championships on the line against ZaRuca (Zaria & Sol Ruca), Tony D'Angelo is scheduled to appear and more!



Robert Stone walks into Shawn Michaels' office. Michaels makes Stone the new General Manager of NXT.

A video promo for the NXT championship plays talking about its prestigious honour.

Match 1 - NXT Women's North American Championship Triple Threat Match: Izzi Dame(c) w/The Culling (Shawn Spears & Niko Vance) -vs- Lola Vice -vs- Thea Hail

We get the bell, Vice and Dame go at it, Hail comes in and tries to pin Vice. The women all trade pinning attempts and Dame double clotheslines both Vice and Hail. Dame tosses Hail into Vice and Dame gets superkicked by both Hail and Vice. Hail kicks Vice and Vice gets Hail in an arm bar. Hail turns this into a pin and Vice kicks out. Vice tries to get Hail in a triangle submission and Hail tries to get Vice into a Kimura Lock. Dame comes off the top rope and hits a double codebreaker and tries for the pin but both ladies kick out. Vice and Hail are slammed into on opposite corners by Dame. Dame slams down Vice and covers her and Hail breaks the pin. Hail hits a hurricanrana and rolls up Dame and Vice breaks the pin. The women now all take turns punching each other and Vice tosses Dame across the ring. Hail takes out Shawn Spears outside the ring. Vice takes out Dame outside the ring and Hail takes out Vice and we cut to a break.

Back to the match, Dame has Hail in a sleeperhold in the middle of the ring. Vice pops in and puts Dame in one as well. The hold is broken and all three women crawl around the ring. Dame comes off the top rope and Hail catches her with a codebreaker. Hail and Vice get on the top rope and Vice is knocked down. Dame gets Vice on her shoulders and Hail comes off the top and Vice is taken down with a Samoan Drop/Blockbuster combo. Hail attacks both Dame and Vice and the three trade punches in the middle of the ring. Vice kicks Hail and Dame down to the mat and comes at them both with kicking combos. Vice hits a running hip attack on both Dame and Hail. Hail hits an exploder on Vice and Dame covers Vice who kicks out at two. Dame hits a sitout powerbomb on Hail and covers her - Vice breaks the pin. Hail drops both Dame and Vice and then slams into Dame and Vice at opposite corners. Dame is knocked down with a suplex and Hail knocks down Vice and goes for her springboard back splash but Vice catches her in a submission lock. Dame breaks the hold and now Vice and Hail battle in the ring. Hail rolls up Vice and Vice kicks out and puts Hail in a rear naked choke hold. Vice kicks Hail, Dame kicks Vice and tries to powerbomb Hail but she reverses to a DDT. Kelani Jordan runs out and attacks Vice and slams Vice's hand in a ladder from under the ring. Jordan is escorted out and Dame is rolled up but kicks out. Hail locks Dame in a Kimura Lock and Dame breaks the hold. Dame hits a sitout powerbomb and gets the win.

Winner and STILL NXT Women's North American Champion: Izzi Dame

Sol Ruca talks to Wren Sinclair & Kendal Grey. They talk about Ruca's Royal Rumble performance. Zaria comes in and is upset Ruca is getting all these opportunities. Ruca says she wants Zaria there for everything and she got the call to be in the Rumble and was told to not say anything. Zaria understands and says she wants to win tonight for her.

Tony D'Angelo walks backstage and he's ready to share his thoughts with us after the break.

We come back from a commercial break, and we see Chase U talking to Andre Chase. Kale Dixon asks Uriah Connors where his head is at. Connors says they don't get opportunities so he's going to get it. Lexis King, Stacks and Arianna Grace come in and King tells Connors he should own up to his birthright. Dixon wants a tag match against King and Stacks.

At ringside, Tony D'Angelo makes his way out to the ring. D'Angelo pulls a mic out of his back pocket and talks about how he's been MIA for seven months. D'Angelo says he has some things to get off his chest. D'Angelo asks for the lights to come on so he can see everyone. D'Angelo says everyone knows his past in NXT and rattles off his accolades. D'Angelo says about a year ago he was a happy man - he had family, friends and people who had his back. He says that was taken from him and it was the wake up call he needed. D'Angelo talks about how when you're good in the "business" you get everything and that was a responsibility that was new to him. He says DarkState ruined that life and he needed time to remember who Tony D'Angelo is and was. He says he remembered he was good at bouncing people's heads off the mat. He talks about his calculated return and in a business where everyone knows everything, no one knew what he was up to. He says it's a selfish time in NXT and that aligns with his plans. He says he came back for two reasons - reason one, he'll let us know because he wants them to know he's coming. He calls out DarkState and says this is about punishment not vengeance. They took everything from him and he'll take everything from them, and reason two - we will find out when he's done with DarkState.

A video package for Jasper Troy plays where he talks about the men coming for his Speed Title.

Match 2 - WWE Speed Tournament Match: Elio LeFleur -vs- Charlie Dempsey

LeFleur and Dempsey collide with each other at the bell. Dempsey gets LeFleur to the mat and they trade pinning attempts. LeFleur kicks Dempsey and hits a spinning neckbreaker. Dempsey rolls out of the ring and LeFleur comes off the top rope and takes him out. Back in the ring, Dempsey slams down LeFleur and covers him for a near fall. Dempsey kicks LeFleur and LeFleur comes back with strikes to Dempsey. LeFleur is dropped to the mat and rolls to the apron. LeFleur punches Dempsey and Dempsey punches LeFleur hanging him up on the ropes. LeFleur rolls up Dempsey and he kicks out. LeFleur kicks Dempsey and then hits a springboard knee. LeFleur takes down Dempsey and gets the win.

Winner: Elio LeFleur

Kelly Kincaid talks to Joe Hendry and asks how he is after getting beaten up last week. Hendry says he won't let bruised ribs get in the way of what he wants. Hendry says he's frustrated because he isn't a champion and he came here to be a champion.

Match 3 - TNA Knockouts World Tag Team Championship Match: The Elegance Brand (Heather & M) w/Ash by Elegance & The Personal Concierge -vs- ZaRuca (Zaria & Sol Ruca)

Ruca and M start the bout. Zaria tags herself in and she locks up with M. M and Zaria collide and Zaria kicks down M. Ruca tags herself in and covers M who kicks out. Ruca tries to suplex M but M counters and kicks Ruca. Ruca is kicked in the gut and Heather is tagged in. Ruca is double teamed and M is tagged back in. M slams into Ruca in the corner and tags Heather back in. Ruca is double teamed again and Heather covers Ruca for a near fall. Ruca slams down heather and kicks her in the face. Ruca slams into Heather and tags in Zaria. Heather in double teamed and Zaria covers Heather for a near fall. Zaria slams into Heather in the corner and does a double rolling suplex on Heather. Zaria kicks Heather down, Ash distracts Zaria allowing Heather to take advantage. M is tagged in and she kicks Zaria off the apron and we cut to a break.

We're back and M slams Zaria's head into the mat. Zaria starts punching M and M kicks Zaria down and tags in Heather. Zaria is double teamed and covered and Zaria kicks out. M is tagged back in and Zaria gets to Ruca but doesn't tag out. Zaria takes down M and Heather and slams them both to the mat. Heather counters a slam and slams down onto Zaria. M kicks down Zaria and tags Heather in and Zaria is double teamed and covered and she kicks out. Heather clobbers Zaria and tags in M. Zaria gets to Ruca again and refuses to tag. Zaria slams down M and Heather and Heather slams down Zaria. M takes down Zaria and covers her for a near fall. M gets Zaria on her shoulders and Zaria counters out and headbutts M. M and Zaria hit a double clothesline and they're both down on the mat. Ruca tags herself in and takes down Heather and M. Ruca suplexes M and hits a missile drop kick on Heather. Ruca kicks Heather and covers her for a near fall. Ruca looks to tag Zaria but Zaria sits outside and refuses. In the ring, Ruca is rolled up and she kicks out. M is tagged in and Ruca is double teamed. M misses a moonsault on Ruca and Zaria makes it to her corner. Zaria tags herself in and she and Ruca start arguing. Ruca and Zaria spear M and Heather. Ruca accidentally hits the Sol Snatcher on Zaria. Ash takes out Ruca and M tags in Heather. Zaria is double teamed and covered for the win.

Winners and STILL TNA Knockouts World Tag Team Champions: The Elegance Brand

After the match, Daria Rae hands The Elegance Brand their titles as ZaRuca bicker in the ring.

The Vanity Project (Jackson Drake, Brad Balor & Ricky Smokes) hangs out backstage. Ethan Page tells them to listen to his words and they'll come out on top, unlike Myles Borne who doesn't listen to him. Page tells Balor and Smokes how to beat Hank & Tank next week and tells Drake to not rush into anything tonight.

We come back from a commercial break and see Jaida Parker earlier today posing for fans. Blake Monroe attacks her outside the venue as she poses with fans.

Match 4: Chase U (Kale Dixon & Uriah Connors) -vs- Lexis King & Channing "Stacks" Lorenzo w/Arianna Grace

Connors takes down Stacks off the bell. Stacks kicks Connors and Dixon is tagged in. Stacks is double teamed and covered for a near fall. Dixon slams down Stacks and gets him in an arm bar. King kicks Dixon whole the ref is distracted and Stacks now slams down Dixon. King is tagged in and Dixon is double teamed but he reverses it and tags in Connors. Connors kicks King and Stacks. Connors hits a tornado DDT on Stacks and King kicks Connors out of nowhere as he's the legal man. Connors slaps King and King knocks Connors to the mat. Stacks is tagged in and Connors kicks Stacks and then knocks King out of the ring. Connors punches out Stacks and tries to tag out and does. Dixon comes in and clotheslines Stacks down to the mat. King comes in and gets taken out by Dixon too. Dixon goes for a Moonsault but Stacks gets his knees up. King is tagged in and he kicks Dixon and hits The Coronation and gets the win.

Winners: Lexis King & Channing "Stacks" Lorenzo

We come back from a commercial break, and Jacy Jayne, Fallon Henley & Lainey Reid of Fatal Influence stand in the ring. Jayne asks if people know what it's like to wait your entire life for something only to have it taken away from you and then goes to competing in the Royal Rumble. She talks about eliminating Kelani Jordan and how she was killing it. Jayne calls out Sol Ruca and how she cheap shotted her and threw her out of the Rumble. Jayne says she has carried the division for the whole year but everyone wants to talk about Ruca. Jayne says she has to be the one to kill the hype and says he next opponent will be... and Zaria interrupts Jayne. Zaria says Ruca has had plenty of opportunities and it's time she makes her own. Zaria says she'll take Jayne's title. Jayne says there is a reason Zaria doesn't get opportunities and it's because people tolerate Zaria and they love Ruca. Kendal Grey and Wren Sinclair come out and Grey says it's her turn because she almost beat Jayne before. Grey says the only question in her mind isn't if she can beat Jayne it's whether she will pin or tap Jayne out. Zaria tells Grey to stay out of her way and Sinclair says Grey deserves it. Sinclair and Grey get into Zaria's face and Ruca now comes out. Ruca says they all want a shot at Jayne's title. Ruca asks Zaria if she and Zaria are still friends. Jayne suggests they go to couple therapy and she only wants to talk to Ruca. Robert Stone comes out and issues a match pitting ZaRuca against WrenQCC and whoever gets the pin will be the number one contender.

Kelly Kincaid stops Kelani Jordan and asks why she attacked Lola Vice. Jordan says Vice can't knock anyone out with the broken hand she gave her.

Wren Sinclair, Kendal Grey and Charlie Dempsey talk backstage. Lexis King, Channing "Stacks" Lorenzo, Arianna Grace and Uriah Connors come by. King asks Dempsey if he's thought about King's proposal.

Match 5 - NXT Championship Ladder Match: Ricky Saints -vs- Shiloh Hill -vs- Joe Hendry -vs- Keanu Carver -vs- Jackson Drake -vs- Sean Legacy -vs- Dion Lennox

The bell rings and all the men start fighting. Saints escapes the battle and we are left with Carver and Drake in the ring. Carver bears Drake in the corner. Legacy comes in with a ladder and Carver slams Legacy into the ladder and then slams Drake onto the ladder. Hill slams Carver into the ladder and Carver is sent out of the ring by Lennox and Hill with the ladder. Saints kicks Lennox and Hill and then he and Hendry go at it. Saints sends Hendry out of the ring and hits a double DDT on Hill and Lennox. Legacy attacks Saints and Saints walks the ropes and hits a forearm to Legacy. Legacy is swung into a ladder and Hendry grabs a ladder and clears the ring using the ladder as a battering ram. Drake sets up a ladder after beating up Hendry and starts to climb it. Hendry gets back in the ring and pushes Drake off the ladder. Hendry throws Drake out of the ring onto the other competitors and then Hendry flies over the ropes and takes everyone out and we cut to a commercial.

Back to our Main Event, Legacy hits a Spanish Fly on Drake and Legacy is left in the ring. Hill and Carver battle outside and Hendry gets involved. Carver rips apart a ladder and Legacy comes out and takes out Hill and Carver. Legacy cleans house and kicks a ladder into Hill. Legacy hits Sliced Bread on Lennox and then sets up the ladder in the middle of the ring. Drake stops Legacy from climbing the ladder and the two then battle in the ring. Legacy and Drake are a top the ladder punching each other. Hill uses two ladders as stilts from the ladder Carver ripped in half. Carver comes in and gets Hill on his shoulders. Lennox comes out of nowhere and hits The Doomsday Device. Lennox takes everyone out and climbs the ladder. Lennox slams Saints into a ladder and Hendry throws Lennox into a ladder and then climbs the ladder. Drake gets in the ring and takes out Hendry. Drake takes out Legacy with a codebreaker and then climbs the ladder. Saints gets in the ring and starts rocking the ladder. Carver comes in and takes out Saints and then pulls Drake off the ladder. Drake sends Carver out of the ring and then swanton's out onto Hendry, Saints, Legacy and Carver and we cut to another break.

We return the Ladder Match, Lennox and Hill take each other out with a double clothesline. Hill starts to climb the ladder and Lennox stops Hill and knocks the ladder over. Legacy climbs the ladder and Hill catches him and pulls him off. Hill and Legacy fight and the fight spills outside the ring. Carver gets a ladder and beats everyone with it. Hill hits a Swanton from the steps onto Carver with the ladder. Hill takes his teeth out and clobbers Carver and slams a ladder onto Carver and tells the other guys to bury Carver. The men grab ladders and cover Carver. Hill takes a ladder into the ring and Hendry follows him. Hill uses a ladder and spins around knocking everyone down. Hill sets up a ladder in the center of the ring and Drake hits Hill with a ladder and then kicks Hill down. Legacy hits a 450 Splash off the ropes onto Drake who is laying on a ladder. Legacy climbs the ladder and Lennox climbs the other side. The two punch each other near the top of the ladder. Hill sets up a ladder beside them, Drake and Hill climb the ladder too and all four men are punching each other at the top of two ladders. Hill and Drake are knocked off the ladder and Lennox punches Legacy off the ladder. Hendry pulls Lennox off the ladder and then uppercuts Lennox. Hendry tosses Lennox into the ladders and Lennox throws Hendry out of the ring. Hendry pulls Lennox out of the ring and slams him into the ring post. Carver gets up out of the ladder pile and takes out Hendry and then throws Drake into the crowd. Lennox is taken out and Legacy is speared through the wall by Carver. Carver now goes for Saints who is trying to climb the ladder. Saints punches Carver and slams his head into the ladder. Both men are at the top of their own ladders. Saints kicks the other ladder and Carver falls off the ladder through another ladder on the ground. Hendry climbs the ladder as Saints celebrates on the ladder. Hendry and Saints both are holding on to the belt at the top of the ladder. Hendry hits Saints with the title and Saints falls to a ladder below and Hendry takes the belt and wins the match.

Winner and NEW NXT Champion: Joe Hendry

Hendry celebrates on top of the ladder as the show goes off the air.