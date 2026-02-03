Hiromu Takahashi Says NJPW Exit Is Driven By Ambition Not Frustration

Hiromu Takahashi’s run with New Japan Pro Wrestling is coming to an end, and by his own account, it is a decision rooted in ambition rather than frustration.

NJPW confirmed on Monday night that Hiromu Takahashi will depart the promotion following his final appearance at New Beginning in Osaka on February 11. Takahashi’s contract expired at the end of January, and he chose not to renew, opting instead to chase what he described as a new goal in his career.

Takahashi was quick to shut down any talk of negativity surrounding his exit, stressing that his decision was not driven by dissatisfaction with New Japan Pro-Wrestling.

“I want to deny the idea that I’m leaving because I’m dissatisfied with New Japan. I think it’s natural for any working adult to have dissatisfaction with their company. That’s precisely why I don’t want people to think I left for such a simple reason,” Takahashi said. “I’m leaving with ambition. It’s a super positive departure.”

Where Takahashi goes next remains a mystery. Speculation has already begun about potential moves to WWE or All Elite Wrestling, while another possibility is following a freelance path similar to his mentor Tetsuya Naito. Naito, along with several former Los Ingobernables de Japon stablemates, has already moved on from NJPW, with Naito and BUSHI currently holding the GHC Tag Team Titles in Pro Wrestling NOAH.

Takahashi made it clear that his decision was deeply personal and not influenced by the departures of those close to him.

“The age of 36, when Okada san and Nakamura san left, was something that really stuck with me. I wondered if 36 was a kind of line for taking on new challenges,” Takahashi explained, noting that the choice came after significant internal conflict and careful thought.

Widely regarded as one of the greatest junior heavyweights in NJPW history, Takahashi leaves behind a legacy that helped define the division for more than a decade. NJPW encouraged fans to show their support during his remaining appearances, with his farewell match set to see Takahashi team with Taiji Ishimori against Francesco Akira and Jakob Austin Young.