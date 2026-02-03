Piper Niven Shares Emotional Health Update Amid Lengthy WWE Absence

Piper Niven has been out of action since the August 22nd 2025 edition of WWE SmackDown, with concerns surfacing months later that her absence could be linked to a potentially career ending injury.

The situation became clearer, though still uncertain, when Piper Niven took to social media on February 2nd 2026 to address fans directly and provide a candid update on where things stand.

Niven acknowledged her silence in recent months and thanked supporters for continuing to reach out, even when she was unable to respond. She explained that while she is in a better place mentally, the physical reality remains complicated and unresolved.

“I am in a good spot rn! ☺️ I’m sorry I’ve been so quiet with you guys. I appreciate every single message and every tweet (x? Sk?) I get, even if I haven’t liked or responded.

The truth is I’ve been so quiet as I know you have questions but the fact of the matter is, I don’t know yet. It’s 5 months on and some days when it’s bad I can’t stand up for more than a few minutes if even a minute.

Do I want to come back? Of course I do. This is all I’ve done and all I’ve wanted to do since I was 16 years old and I can’t imagine doing anything else, I still love it as much as I did the first day I started. And I feel like I was really just starting to get confident again and open up and hit my groove 😆

So all this to say, I hope so. Keep your fingers crossed for me 🤞🏻😘”

The update makes it clear that while Niven’s passion for wrestling has not faded, her future inside the ring remains uncertain. With no definitive timeline for recovery and ongoing limitations affecting her daily life, the coming months will be crucial in determining whether she is able to return to competition.