NJPW Confirms Excursion Plans For Two Young Lions

Two of New Japan Pro Wrestling’s newest prospects are officially taking the next major step in their careers.

New Japan Pro Wrestling confirmed on Monday that Young Lions Katsuya Murashima and Shoma Kato will both be heading out on excursion. The move marks the final stage of the dojo system before a wrestler returns with a new presentation and an increased role on the roster.

Murashima is coming off a strong showing in the Young Lion’s Cup, which he won earlier this month. His sendoff match is set for the New Beginning in Osaka event on February 11. For the bout, Murashima will team with Kato to face the veteran pairing of Togi Makabe and Toru Yano. While the company has not yet revealed where Murashima will be sent for his excursion, his departure is expected to follow the traditional NJPW path.

Kato’s plans have been made clearer. New Japan announced that the Young Lion’s Cup runner up will be heading to Mexico, where he will take part in the upcoming NJPW and Consejo Mundial de Lucha Libre Fantastica Mania tour. Before leaving Japan, Kato will compete in three special sendoff matches. Those bouts are scheduled for February 24 in Osaka, followed by events on February 26 and 27 at Korakuen Hall.

Under NJPW’s development system, Young Lions wrestle a standardized style until they graduate from the dojo. From there, an international excursion allows them to gain experience, adapt to new styles, and develop their individual identities before returning to Japan with a renewed push. Both Murashima and Kato made their in ring debuts in November 2023, making their rapid progression a notable milestone for the next generation.