Liv Morgan Set To Announce WrestleMania Decision This Friday On WWE SmackDown

Liv Morgan is heading toward a defining WrestleMania moment, but she is not rushing into her biggest decision yet. The 2026 Women’s Royal Rumble winner confirmed that she will reveal her championship choice this Friday on SmackDown.

Morgan opened up about her mindset during Monday Night Raw, where she had an eventful evening that included appearing alongside Dominik Mysterio following his surprise return. While addressing the crowd, Morgan made it clear that she is taking a calculated approach to WrestleMania. Rather than naming her opponent immediately, she explained that she wanted time to evaluate the landscape before committing to a title match.

That plan led Morgan to announce she would be appearing on SmackDown, where she intended to scout the competition firsthand and weigh her options before making her final call.

Tensions rose later in the night when Morgan was confronted by Judgment Day stablemate Raquel Rodriguez. Rodriguez questioned why Morgan had eliminated her during the Royal Rumble match, clearly frustrated by the moment that cost her a potential WrestleMania opportunity. Morgan managed to defuse the situation by reminding Rodriguez that they both still had championship paths, pointing out that Rodriguez was set to challenge Stephanie Vaquer in a street fight for the Women’s World Championship.

Rodriguez went on to face Vaquer in that hard hitting match but came up short. After the bell, Morgan made her presence felt in a major way, attacking Vaquer and leaving her laid out in the ring. Morgan stood tall to close the segment, holding the championship belt high despite Rodriguez having asked her beforehand not to get involved.

Morgan’s actions immediately fueled speculation about her WrestleMania intentions, especially with Vaquer now firmly in her sights.

Morgan has been a fixture on WWE’s main roster since her debut in 2017. Over the course of her career, she has captured the WWE Women’s World Championship twice and has also found success in the tag team division. Alongside Raquel Rodriguez, Morgan has won the WWE Women’s Tag Team Championship on four occasions, making their current tension all the more intriguing as WrestleMania approaches.

