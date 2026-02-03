WWE Monday Night Raw Results - February 2, 2026

Tonight on RAW, Je'Von Evans collides with El Grande Americano, Stephanie Vaquer defends her Women's World Title against Raquel Rodriguez in a Philly Street Fight, Penta battles Bronson Reed, Liv Morgan & Roman Reigns to appear after winning the 2026 Women's & Men's Royal Rumble, and more!

RAW opens with Bron Breakker absolutely losing his mind and tearing apart everything at ringside. Breakker tears apart the announce desk and then gets in the ring. Breakker gets on the mic to talk about being eliminated from the Rumble early and calls out Adam Pearce. Logan Paul, Bron Breakker, Austin Theory and Paul Heyman run out and tell Breakker to chill out. Breakker tells Pearce that if he wants to ruin Breakker's Royal Rumble, he will ruin Pearce's show. Heyman gets on the mic and says this is all Pearce's fault. Breakker gives Pearce three seconds to come out and Pearce does with security guards in front of him. Pearce says he doesn't know who the masked man was and the last time there was a masked man, it was Austin Theory. Pearce says he'll let Breakker keep his job after his piss poor performance and Breakker charges him but Reed holds him back. LA Knight shows up out of nowhere and attacks Paul and Theory in the ring with a chair. Reed runs back to the ring and Knight runs off. Breakker turns back around and Pearce has left. Breakker gets frustrated and leaves.

We see Liv Morgan, Stephanie Vaquer, and Gunther before the show.

Match 1: Je'Von Evans -vs- El Grande Americano w/Los Americanos (Bravo & Rayo)

Americano throws his cape at Evans at the bell and then kicks Evans in the corner. Evans punches Americano in the corner and then hits a dropkicks. Evans takes Americano with a headscissors and a drop kick. Americano comes back with some slaps and knocks Evans out of the ring. Americano chops Evans outside the ring and Evans chops back. The men trade chops and back in the ring, Evans hits Americano with a forearm. Americano is sent out of the ring and Evans flies over the ropes onto Americano. Rayo trips up Evans and Evans attacks him allowing Americano a chance to kick Evans and we get a commercial break.

Back to the match, Americano punches Evans against the ropes and the ref breaks the punches. Americano gets Evans in a side chinlock. Evans punches out of the hold and kicks Americano. Americano punches Evans, stopping a sunset flip attempt and kicks and punches Evans. Evans fires back with a series of chops and Americano hits an enzuigiri and covers Evans for a near fall. Americano tosses Evans onto the ropes and then stomps on Evans' hands. Evans is taken down with a clothesline and covered for a near fall. Evans chops Americano and Americano chops back. They trade chops and Evans connects with a forearm and punches Americano in the corner. Evans superkicks Americano and Americano chops Evans back. Evans hits a satellite DDT and plants Americano and both men are laid out. Evans kicks Americano and hits a corkscrew kick before hitting some forearms in the corner. Evans hits Red Dot and both men are down. Evans and Americano punch each other and Americano gets Evans in a modified Cobra Cluth. Evans breaks the hold and comes off the ropes and Americano catches him and places him in a submission hold. Evans rolls out and has Americano on his back now. Evans kicks Americano in the face and then climbs the ropes. Evans hits a Swanton across the ring and Americano is covered and he kicks out at two. Evans climbs the ropes again, Rayo distracts the ref and Bravo knocks Evans off the ropes. Rayo gives Americano the metal plate and the OG El Grande Americano comes out. Evans takes out Americano and hits the OG Cutter and gets the win.

Winner: Je'Von Evans

After the match, the OG Americano celebrates by the entry way as Los Americano (El Grande, Rayo and Bravo) point and yell at the OG Americano from the ring.

Jimmy and Jey Uso are hanging out and come out through the crowd. Jimmy talks about their tag team title match next week against The Alpha Academy. Jey asks everyone to put their fingers in the sky for Roman Reigns and then they crawl back into the crowd.

AJ Styles' music hits and the crowd goes nuts and Gunther comes out instead. Gunther gets in the ring and laughs at everyone and the fans swear back at Gunther. Gunther says just like Bill Goldberg and John Cena, AJ Styles found out what happens when you challenge the Career Killer. Dragon Lee comes out and kicks Gunther and hits him with a high crossbody. Gunther is kicked out of the ring and Lee comes at him with a suicide dive. Lee sends Gunther into the ring post with a headscissors and then knocks Gunther into the time keeper's area. Lee runs at Gunther and Gunther clocks Lee with the ring bell. Gunther then slaps Lee in a sleeperhold and officials run out to break the hold. The hold is broken and Gunther gets back in the ring and grabs Lee and pulls him onto the apron and puts Lee in another sleeperhold. Lee goes limp and Gunther drops him off the apron. Back in the ring, Gunther puts his jacket back on and leaves the ring while Lee gets checked on by officials.

Adam Pearce texts backstage - Paul Heyman comes by and tells Pearce he's going to book a match tonight pitting Bron Breakker and LA Knight against each other. Pearce says he cannot do it because he's escorted Knight out of the building and suggests Heyman escort Breakker out of the arena and then tells Heyman Bronson Reed is fighting Penta tonight. Heyman asks Pearce if he knows who he's talking to and Pearce tells him to FAFO.

Bron Breakker storms around backstage destroying things. Paul Heyman tries to calm him down and Breakker says he doesn't care and leaves Heyman.

Match 2: The War Raiders (Erik & Ivar) -vs- Oba Femi

Femi clotheslines Erik and Ivar and then slams into them in the corner. Femi tosses Erik and chokeslams Ivar. Femi hits Fall from Grace on Erik. Femi leaves The War Raiders laid out.

No Contest

We get a video package for Finn Balor where he talks about always giving respect and not having it returned. He talks about not getting to be in the Royal Rumble and how respect only gets you so far. He says he wants the World Championship and is coming after CM Punk.

Nikki Bella walks backstage and is joined by Brie. They're making their way out to the ring.

Back from a commercial break, Nikki Bella comes out followed by Brie Bella. The Bellas are out in the ring to cut a promo and both get their mics. Nikki says they haven't been in a Philly ring in seven years and says everyone is happy Brie is back in the WWE. Brie says she's finally home and happy to be back. She says she's sure everyone is wondering why she's back and Brie says she's not back because Nikki was getting her ass kicked but she's back she and Nikki are the original tag team and they want the tag titles and leave.

Otis, Akira Tozawa, and Bert Kreischer talk backstage. Maxxine Dupri comes by and says she'll break Nattie's ankle next week.

Match 3: Penta -vs- Bronson Reed w/The Vision (Logan Paul & Austin Theory) & Paul Heyman

Reed runs at Penta at the bell. Penta chops Reed and Reed then knocks Penta down to the mat. Reed headbutts Penta and stomps on him in the corner. Penta is whipped into the opposite corner and Penta collapses. Reed goes to punch Penta who blocks and punches Reed back. Reed knocks Penta around some more and Penta uses his quickness and hits a headscissors and takes down Reed. Penta knocks Reed out of the ring and Penta comes out over the ropes and takes Reed out. Penta gets back in the ring and does the Penta walk and we cut to a commercial.

Back to RAW, Reed punches out Penta and tries to rip off his mask. Reed drives an elbow into Penta's back and locks him in a chinlock. Penta breaks free but gets kicked down and covered for a near fall. Reed gets Penta in a headlock again and Penta hits a stunner breaking the hold. Reed is sent out of the ring and Penta goes to fly out to him but Reed punches him. Reed slams Penta down followed by a Senton and covers Penta for a two count. Reed batters Penta in the ring and then chops him back down to the mat. Reed stands on Penta using the ropes as leverage and Corey Graves calls Penta impotent. Reed stomps on Penta several times and mocks him. Reed suplexes Penta and covers him for a near fall. Reed hits an elbow drop on Penta and then misses a Senton. Penta chops and kicks Reed and takes him down with a SlingBlade. Penta hits a DDT and covers Reed who kicks out at two. Penta sets up for The Sacrifice but Reed counters and headbutts Penta and hit a powerslam and covers Penta for a near fall. Penta chops Reed and Penta hits a backstabbber on Reed and covers for a near fall. Theory gets on the apron as both men are laid out. Penta kicks Theory and Paul gets on the ring and Penta takes care of Paul but knocks out the ref. Penta jumps off the top rope onto Paul and Theory and back in the ring goes for The Mexican Destroyer. Reed catches Penta and hits The Jagged Edge and the Tsunami's onto Penta and covers him but the ref is out. Reed goes out and gets a chair. LA Knight runs down and hits a BFT on Reed on the chair. Theory and Paul Chase Knight out through the crowd. Reed gets counted out and Penta wins.

Winner by Countout: Penta

A video package for Stephanie Vaquer plays highlighting the drama between her and Raquel Rodriguez.

Liv Morgan walks backstage as she heads to the ring to celebrate winning the Women's Royal Rumble.

Dominik Mysterio comes out to the ring with his AAA Mega and the WWE Intercontinental Championships. Mysterio says the only reason he came back due to the ring while healing from an injury is to celebrate and introduce the winner of the 2026 Women's Royal Rumble: Liv Morgan. Morgan comes out and jumps into Mysterio's arms. Morgan then dances around as the fans chant "You Deserve It". Morgan says she knows that they're so lucky to have Mysterio back. She says she's the greatest Royal Rumble of all time. She talks about who she'll pick as her opponent for WrestleMania. Morgan says she won't rush the decision and will go to SmackDown to assess her options. She says tonight Raquel Rodriguez will beat Stephanie Vaquer and calls Rodriguez out to the ring. Rodriguez makes her way out to the ring to join Morgan and Mysterio. Rodriguez gets on the mic and thanks Morgan for the introduction but says there is something to address. Rodriguez talks about Morgan eliminating her. Morgan calls Rodriguez her sister and says she knows Rodriguez better than anyone else. She says she knows Rodriguez is not a selfish person and Rodriguez has a title opportunity tonight and she now has one in the future. Rodriguez says she gets it but wants Morgan to stay in the back and she wants to do it on her own. Mysterio and Morgan leave and tell Rodriguez to get it.

Match 4 - WWE Women's World Championship Philly Street Fight Match: Stephanie Vaquer(c) -vs- Raquel Rodriguez

We get the bell and Rodriguez slams Vaquer into the corner and hits some shoulder checks. Rodriguez punches Vaquer several times and slams into her into the corner over and over again. Vaquer collapses to the mat and Rodriguez picks her up to slam her. Vaquer flies around and rolls up Rodriguez and Rodriguez kicks out. Rodriguez flattens Vaquer and knocks her to the mat and then fires Vaquer down with a rope assisted suplex and covers Vaquer for a near fall. Vaquer punches Rodriguez from the apron and kicks Rodriguez in the face. Vaquer kicks Rodriguez again and pulls Rodriguez out of the ring. Vaquer delivers a knee to Rodriguez's neck and then bounces off the ropes and takes out Rodriguez outside the ring. Vaquer climbs the barricades and poses and then gets back down and throws Rodriguez back in the ring. Vaquer goes under the ring and pulls out a table. Rodriguez comes out of nowhere and bulldozes Vaquer with a forearm. Rodriguez slams Vaquer into the barricades and then sets up the table outside the ring. Vaquer tries for a hurricanrana and Rodriguez catches her and powerbombs Vaquer through the table and we cut to a commercial break.

Back to the match, Rodriguez tosses Vaquer into the apron and gets a chain and punches Vaquer's ankle with a chain. Vaquer and Rodriguez are still outside the ring and Vaquer crawls to the barricades. Rodriguez sits Vaquer on the steel steps and tries to squish Vaquer's ankle. Vaquer headbutts and punches Rodriguez and Rodriguez comes back with punches of her own. Rodriguez kicks the steel steps into the ring, crushing Vaquer's ankle. Rodriguez slams Vaquer into the ring post and pulls out a chair from under the ring. Vaquer moves out of the way and Rodriguez slams the chair into the ring post. Vaquer gets a Kendo Stick and strikes Rodriguez several times. Rodriguez rips the announce desk cover and smokes Vaquer across the face. Rodriguez tries to powerbomb Vaquer onto the steel steps but Vaquer stops it. Rodriguez slams Vaquer face first into the ring post and then sends Vaquer back in the ring. Rodriguez covers Vaquer who kicks out at two. Rodriguez sets up a chair in the corner and the chair falls and Vaquer hits Rodriguez with a Kendo Stick again. Vaquer hits a belly to back suplex and goes for Devil's Kiss but Rodriguez powers out and has Vaquer on her shoulders. Rodriguez throws Vaquer onto the ropes and Vaquer superkicks Rodriguez and covers her for a near fall. Vaquer goes to get Rodriguez from the outside and Rodriguez smacks Vaquer with a garbage can and covers her for a near fall. Rodriguez grabs some chairs from under the ring and almost hits herself with one. Back in the ring, Vaquer goes for a crossbody but Rodriguez catches her and hits a fallaway slam on Vaquer onto the chairs. Rodriguez goes for her corkscrew Vaderbomb but Vaquer moves and Rodriguez lands on the chairs. Vaquer gives Rodriguez Devil's Kiss on the chair and they alligator roll out of the ring. Vaquer now does Devil's Kiss on the steel steps and we break for a commercial.

We're back, Rodriguez does the DX crotch chop and batters Vaquer outside the ring. Rodriguez gets the steel steps and goes after Vaquer kicks Rodriguez and bounces her off the steps. Rodriguez is tossed in the ring and Vaquer hits a Dragon Screw on Rodriguez in the corner. Vaquer hits a knee across Rodriguez's neck and gets a garbage can and puts it on Rodriguez in the corner. Rodriguez is slammed into while she's in the can with double knees. Vaquer covers Rodriguez who kicks out at two. Vaquer goes for SVB but Rodriguez counters and knocks Vaquer down. Rodriguez tosses the trash can to Vaquer then kicks the can into her and covers Vaquer for a near fall. Rodriguez goes back outside the ring and pulls out another table. Rodriguez gets the table in the ring and sets it up near the corner. Rodriguez slams into Vaquer against the ropes and then goes to hit the Tejana Bomb through the table but Vaquer counters. Liv Morgan runs down with the World Title and tells Rodriguez to use it. Vaquer slams Rodriguez into the corner and knocks Morgan off the apron. Rodriguez is kicked onto the table and Vaquer climbs the ropes and Roxanne Perez runs down and tries to attack Vaquer on the top rope. Perez is pushed off the ropes through a table outside the ring. Rodriguez climbs up with Vaquer now and Vaquer tries to Hurricanrana Rodriguez through the table but Rodriguez counters and Vaquer counters the counter and Rodriguez rolls onto the table from the top rope. Vaquer hits her Corkscrew Splash and gets the win.

Winner and STILL WWE WOMEN'S WORLD CHAMPION: Stephanie Vaquer

After the match, Morgan runs in and hits Vaquer with Oblivion and then poses with Vaquer's title.

We see a Range Rover pull up and Roman Reigns gets out. Reigns makes his way out to the entryway and comes out to the ring. Reigns asks Philly to acknowledge him. Reigns talks about the highs and lows he's had in Philly and talks about how he won his first championship and lost his last championship in Philly. He talks about winning his first Royal Rumble in Philadelphia. Reigns brings up how he won the Royal Rumble on Saturday and the first city they're at after the Rumble is Philadelphia. Reigns talks about the decision he has to make and who he will fight at WrestleMania. The crowd chants for CM Punk and Reigns asks if he should go after Drew McIntyre or CM Punk. Punk's music hits and Reigns takes his jacket off in the ring, getting ready for a fight. Punk appears in the entryway and everyone yells it's Clobbering Time. Punk gets in the ring and first calls out Finn Balor. Reigns interrupts and asks Punk why he would interrupt him to talk about Finn Balor. Punk says Reigns is a visitor on his show and he can't interrupt anyone because he's the champ and he calls the shots. Punk talks about Reigns' big decision and says Roman Reigns -vs- Drew McIntyre can be the main event at WrestleMania or Roman Reigns -vs- The Best in the World. Punk goes back and forth saying his name and McIntyre's name and says the world has made up their minds but he knows Reigns will pick the easy way out and pick McIntyre. Reigns says McIntyre isn't the easy pic to defeat but that Punk is the easy one. He says McIntyre is like four times bigger than Punk and the last time they fought, McIntyre had Punk crying over a plastic bracelet. Punk says McIntyre had to get his head stapled because of him. Reigns says he beat McIntyre for like three years straight and Punk asks - Reigns and how many of his cousins. Reigns tells Punk to respect his family because they're the reason Punk had a show to come back to. Punk says Reigns has convinced people that he's a messiah and built up WWE when all Reigns did was hold it hostage. Punk talks about Reigns is a part timer and no one is following Reigns' footsteps and that Reigns followed in Punk's footsteps. Punk tells Reigns that just because Reigns' reign as champ was longer, doesn't mean it was better. Punk says he does 10 countries in three weeks and Reigns does what he wants because he isn't a full time competitor. Punk says he brought Reigns into the WWE and that Reigns learned from the best and he's proud of him. He reminds Reigns that he has a decision to make and we will see the kind of man Reigns is, whether he picks the easy way or the hard way. Reigns tells Punk that Punk took a 10 year vacation and he's making up for lost time. Reigns laughs at Punk thinking he learned from him, and the only thing Reigns has learned from Punk is what not to do. Reigns says when Punk was going to be signed back they put it through Reigns first. Reigns talks about how Punk ran is mouth when he left and made his life harder than it should be. Reigns says he's picking Punk because he hates Punk and he's always hated Punk and at WrestleMania, Punk will acknowledge Reigns. Reigns drops his mic and leaves Punk in the ring as the end credits roll.