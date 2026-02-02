WWE Raw Adds Two Matches As Post Royal Rumble Card Takes Shape

Last night’s post Royal Rumble edition of WWE Raw has picked up a couple of additional matches as the road to WrestleMania 42 officially gets underway.

WWE has confirmed that Penta will go one on one with Bronson Reed, while Je’Von Evans is set to face El Grande Americano on tonight’s show. Raw takes place from the Xfinity Mobile Arena in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

The bout between Penta and Reed continues the ongoing story involving The Vision, who are attempting to regroup after a rough showing at the Royal Rumble. All four members of the group came up short in the men’s Rumble, including Bron Breakker, who entered at number two and was later taken out by a mystery attacker. Penta has made it clear that his goal is to systematically dismantle the faction, with Reed now firmly in his sights.

Evans and El Grande Americano will meet again following their controversial encounter on Raw a few weeks ago. That match was stopped by the referee amid concerns that Evans may have suffered a concussion. Medical personnel evaluated Evans immediately afterward and later confirmed that he was cleared, paving the way for tonight’s rematch.

El Grande Americano was also a talking point at the Royal Rumble, where two versions of the character appeared in the men’s match. Chad Gable returned under the gimmick he originally portrayed, while Ludwig Kaiser continued in the role he adopted after Gable was sidelined with a shoulder injury last year.

Below is the updated lineup for WWE Raw tonight.

WWE Raw Monday February 2

• Philly Street Fight for the Women’s World Championship

Stephanie Vaquer defends against Raquel Rodriguez

• Men’s Royal Rumble winner Roman Reigns appears

• Women’s Royal Rumble winner Liv Morgan appears

• Penta vs Bronson Reed

• Je’Von Evans vs El Grande Americano