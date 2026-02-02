CM Punk Says He Wants More Mixed Tag Matches With AJ Lee

CM Punk has shared that he is hopeful his in ring reunion with AJ Lee was not a one time moment, and that the door remains open for the pair to team together again in WWE.

Lee made her long awaited return to the ring at WWE Wrestlepalooza in September 2025, marking her first match in more than a decade. She teamed with her real life husband CM Punk to defeat Becky Lynch and Seth Rollins, a match that generated significant attention both before and after the event.

Speaking in a new interview with Complex, Punk reflected on the experience and admitted he would love the chance to do it again.

“I don’t have the words to explain exactly how enjoyable all that was for me,” Punk said. “You know, I’m her biggest fan. So to have a front row seat, literally, for her return and to help kind of put it all together behind the scenes and the anticipation, like, knowing it was going to happen and just knowing how great it was going to be and what an amazing moment it was going to be. Yeah, time of my life, 100 percent. Selfishly, I want to tag with her more. It feels like that might have been a one off, but I don’t know. We’ll have to see.”

AJ Lee officially retired from WWE in 2015 but has since returned under a new agreement with the company. Since coming back, Lee has taken what has been described as a trepidatious approach to her schedule, wrestling only twice so far while easing back into in ring competition.

Despite the limited appearances, momentum appears to be building. Current plans point toward Lee challenging Becky Lynch for the Women’s Intercontinental Championship at WrestleMania 42 this April, a match that would mark her biggest singles bout since returning.

During the same interview, Punk was also asked about the possibility of Lee appearing in WWE 2K26, after he was revealed as the game’s cover star.

“Fingers are crossed,” Punk said. “I’m not spoiling anything for anybody.”