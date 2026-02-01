Ava Shares Blunt Post Days After Leaving WWE

Ava addressed the Trump administration and ICE in a social media post on Sunday, just days after announcing her departure from WWE.

Two days after leaving the company, the daughter of Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson shared the following message.

“And now that i can say this with my full chest, (middle finger emoji) ice and that entire administration.”

Ava confirmed on Friday that she had left WWE, with last week’s episode of NXT marking her final appearance on the brand.

Her exit was discussed on Sunday’s edition of Wrestling Observer Radio by Dave Meltzer and Bryan Alvarez. Meltzer explained that her decision not to renew with WWE was ultimately personal.

“I’ve talked to and heard from several people and the general thing was just she didn’t want to do it anymore. There was no compelling reason,” Meltzer said.

It was also noted that Ava’s partner, Tatyanna Dumas, was recently released by WWE, though it remains unclear if that played any role in her choice.

“It was her decision, it’s not like they were going to get rid of her or anything like that,” Meltzer added.