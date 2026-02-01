Chris Jericho Status Clarified After WWE Royal Rumble 2026 Absence

Chris Jericho was heavily rumored to make a surprise appearance at Royal Rumble 2026, with betting odds and online speculation positioning him as one of the most likely shock returns. When the night came and went without Jericho appearing, many fans were left confused about his status and future.

Clarity finally emerged following the Royal Rumble during Fightful’s February 1 post show, where it was confirmed that Jericho never became a free agent in the first place and remains under contract with AEW.

Sean Ross Sapp addressed the situation directly, pointing to AEW’s official roster listing as a key indicator.

“As of today, Chris Jericho is still listed on AEW’s roster page, which is a great indication of whether somebody is still with the company. And Chris Jericho has not left the company as of yet.”

Much of the speculation stemmed from earlier assumptions that Jericho’s AEW deal expired at the end of 2025. That narrative quickly gained traction online before being quietly corrected.

“Whether it’s because his deal got frozen or they extended it, that I don’t know. But when I saw people outright saying, ‘Oh, his deal is officially up’ no. It was not officially up. It was presumably up, and that was incorrect.”

Adding to the confusion was the fact that Jericho has barely been mentioned internally within AEW in recent months, something Sapp also noted.

“He hasn’t been discussed a lot backstage in AEW. So it’s pretty interesting. His deal isn’t up. Jericho is still under contract to AEW at this stage.”

Outside the wrestling bubble, Jericho has remained active with several major commitments. He is set to appear in Apple TV’s upcoming series Margo’s Got Money Troubles, scheduled to premiere on April 15. At the same time, Fozzy is preparing to launch its Eyes On You tour later this month.

Taken together, those commitments further reduce the likelihood of Jericho making any surprise appearances elsewhere in the near future.

While fans held out hope for a dramatic number 30 moment in Riyadh, the reality is far more straightforward. Chris Jericho never left AEW, and as things stand, that is where he remains.