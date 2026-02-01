Triple H Addresses AJ Styles Future After Career Threatening Match

As seen during the 2026 WWE Royal Rumble PLE, AJ Styles was defeated by Gunther in a career threatening match, a result that immediately raised questions about Styles future in WWE.

Following the event, WWE Chief Content Officer Paul “Triple H” Levesque addressed the situation and spoke candidly about the conversations he had with Styles leading into the match and the possibility that fans had just witnessed the end of an era.

“We’ve had a lot of conversations on the off-chance when this all came down. Obviously, we expected it later in the year. We had a lot of conversations about it.

AJ is one of those people that absolutely wants to give back and be a part of this business. I don’t want to speak for him, but the conversations that he had with me, he made it very clear that he was just done with the in-ring.

There’s a point where you just reach in your career where you say, ‘I don’t want to do this anymore.’ When your heart goes, no matter how good you are.

He hasn’t lost a step. But when you just say, ‘I’m just at a place where I don’t want to do this anymore,’ it’s time. Before you get hurt, before you get told you’re not allowed to do this anymore. I think he was there. I’m hoping that he will contribute because, again, he’s one of the most influential people in the business.”

While Styles physical ability has never been in question, Levesque’s comments suggest the decision was rooted more in mindset and timing than performance. Whether this truly marks the end of Styles in ring career or the beginning of a new role behind the scenes remains to be seen, but the respect and influence he carries within WWE is clearly unquestioned.