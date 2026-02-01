Tommaso Ciampa Wins TNT Championship In AEW Collision Debut

Tommaso Ciampa has arrived in All Elite Wrestling and wasted no time in changing the landscape.

After making his first appearance on AEW Dynamite earlier in the week, Ciampa stepped into the ring for his first official AEW match on AEW Collision on January 31. His debut assignment was anything but easy, as he challenged Mark Briscoe for the TNT Championship.

The title bout quickly turned into a physical and relentless fight. Briscoe absorbed punishment and continued to fight back, surviving multiple Psycho Drillers as the crowd rallied behind him. Ciampa stayed focused and methodical, refusing to let the champion gain momentum. The turning point came when Ciampa caught Briscoe with a German Suplex before following up with a crushing running knee strike to score the pinfall.

With that victory, Ciampa captured the TNT Championship in his first AEW match, joining Mercedes Moné as the only performers to win championship gold in their AEW in ring debut. The arena responded with loud chants as fans embraced Ciampa’s immediate rise, while commentary highlighted just how rare and significant the moment was.

The celebration was short lived. Kyle Fletcher appeared moments later, stepping into view and locking eyes with the new champion. No words were exchanged, but the message was clear as Fletcher made his intentions known.

Ciampa now stands atop the TNT Title picture, but with a challenger already waiting, his reign may be tested sooner rather than later. The AEW midcard suddenly feels wide open.