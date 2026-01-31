Roman Reigns Wins 2026 Men’s Royal Rumble And Punches Ticket To WrestleMania

The Men’s Royal Rumble main event closed the night in Riyadh with chaos, surprises, and a decisive statement about the road ahead to WrestleMania.

Following an extended break, the match began with Oba Femi entering first and immediately presenting himself as the dominant force. Bron Breakker was confirmed as the second entrant, but he never made it to the ring unscathed. A masked attacker ambushed Breakker on the ramp, dropping him with a Stomp before tossing him into the ring and escaping through the crowd. When the bell rang, Breakker barely had time to recover, as Femi charged and eliminated him almost instantly.

Solo Sikoa entered next and attempted to slow Femi down, but the powerhouse remained firmly in control. Rey Mysterio followed to a huge reaction, with the crowd singing along as he fired off offense on both men. Rey looked for a 619 on Sikoa, but Femi cut it off, flattening both competitors.

Rusev was the next entrant and fared no better. Femi went on a dominant tear, eliminating Rusev, Solo Sikoa, and Rey Mysterio in quick succession. Matt Cardona entered shortly after, only to suffer the same fate. Including Breakker, Oba Femi tallied five eliminations in rapid fashion, establishing himself as the early standout.

Damian Priest entered and immediately engaged Femi in a hard hitting standoff, with neither man giving ground. Je’Von Evans brought speed and agility to the ring next, narrowly avoiding elimination several times by using the apron and his athleticism to survive.

AAA’s Mr. Iguana added a brief comedic moment, but it did not last. Priest delivered a double chokeslam to Iguana and his puppet before eliminating him. Trick Williams entered to a strong reaction, though the pace slowed until Cody Rhodes arrived and shifted the focus of the match.

El Grande Americano entered and caused confusion by using a metal plate hidden in his mask to headbutt opponents. Moments later, a second El Grande Americano appeared, leading to a bizarre confrontation between the two. Both ultimately eliminated each other, ending the strange sequence.

Powerhouse Hobbs entered next and was introduced under the new name Royce Keys. He enjoyed a brief run of dominance before squaring off with Cody Rhodes. Austin Theory and Bronson Reed followed and worked together to gain control. Ilja Dragunov and La Parka added to the growing field as the ring began to fill.

Dragon Lee and Logan Paul entered next, with Paul aligning himself with his Vision stablemates. Royce Keys, La Parka, and Dragon Lee were eliminated in quick succession. LA Knight returned to a massive reaction and immediately eliminated Bronson Reed and Austin Theory before targeting Logan Paul.

Brock Lesnar entered with Paul Heyman at his side and instantly took over, sending multiple competitors to the mat with suplexes. After delivering F5s to Je’Von Evans and Rey Fenix, Lesnar finally collided with Oba Femi. Their showdown was interrupted repeatedly until LA Knight and Cody Rhodes worked together to eliminate Lesnar.

Jey Uso entered and soaked in the crowd reaction before Roman Reigns followed shortly after. The two shared a brief moment before Reigns dropped Jey with a punch. Reigns cleared the ring with Superman Punches and eliminated The Miz.

Jacob Fatu stormed in and began dismantling everyone in sight. He briefly squared up with Roman Reigns before Cody Rhodes attacked from behind. Penta entered and clashed with Fatu, while Randy Orton arrived next and delivered RKOs across the ring.

Gunther entered last, visibly hurt but still dangerous. He chopped down Logan Paul and traded heavy shots with several competitors. Je’Von Evans was eliminated by Orton, while Penta was thrown out by Gunther. Cody Rhodes appeared ready to rally until Drew McIntyre shocked the field by eliminating him with a surprise Claymore.

Roman Reigns quickly eliminated Jacob Fatu, and Jey Uso was sent out soon after. The final four came down to Logan Paul, Roman Reigns, Randy Orton, and Gunther.

Logan Paul was eliminated by Roman Reigns. Orton dropped Reigns with an RKO, but Gunther immediately capitalized and threw Orton out, drawing a loud reaction from the crowd. The final two were Roman Reigns and Gunther.

Gunther applied repeated sleeper holds, but Reigns fought through the punishment, countered, and delivered a Spear. Roman then sent Gunther over the top rope to secure the victory.

Roman Reigns won the Royal Rumble and earned his second career Rumble victory, officially punching his ticket to WrestleMania in Las Vegas.

Your winner, Roman Reigns.