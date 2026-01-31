Gunther Ends AJ Styles’ Career In Brutal Royal Rumble 2026 Match

Gunther defeated AJ Styles in a dramatic and hard hitting match that was framed throughout the broadcast as potentially the final bout of Styles’ career.

Ahead of the opening bell, commentary emphasized Gunther’s recent accomplishments, reminding viewers that he defeated Goldberg in Goldberg’s final match last summer and forced John Cena to tap out in Cena’s farewell bout just last month. Gunther made his entrance to a strong heel reaction, while AJ Styles received a loud and emotional ovation, with the atmosphere reflecting the significance of the moment.

The match began at a slow and deliberate pace, with both veterans locking up and trading counters as they sized each other up. Commentary repeatedly pointed out what they described as Gunther’s recent vulnerability, noting that he has tapped out twice in recent years. Early offense focused on working holds and targeting joints, with neither man rushing into big risks.

Gunther gradually took control by unleashing heavy chops and grounding Styles with prolonged control on the mat. He sent Styles to the floor and continued to dominate at ringside, repeatedly breaking the referee’s count to maintain the advantage. Once back inside the ring, Gunther stayed aggressive, driving Styles into the barricade and turnbuckles, which commentary said was causing Styles visible breathing issues. At one point, the referee put on gloves after blood was spotted, later revealed to be a small cut on Styles’ left forearm.

Gunther continued to punish Styles with chops, kicks, and power offense, including a Boston Crab in the center of the ring. Styles managed to fight out but was repeatedly cut off as Gunther targeted his ribs and wore him down. Despite the punishment, Styles began to rally, stringing together strikes and attempting the Styles Clash. Gunther countered, separating with a kick and connecting with a swinging lariat, followed by a powerbomb that nearly ended the match.

As the bout reached its later stages, Styles found another opening, locking in the Calf Crusher and drawing a strong reaction from the crowd. Gunther escaped and transitioned into a sleeper hold, forcing Styles to release the submission. Styles responded by dumping Gunther over the top rope and connecting with a Phenomenal Forearm on the floor, briefly shifting momentum.

Back in the ring, Styles hit a springboard 450 splash and finally connected with the Styles Clash, coming within a fraction of a second of winning, as Gunther kicked out at the last possible moment. Styles continued to press, but Gunther countered another Phenomenal Forearm attempt and locked in the sleeper again. After a brief exchange involving a missed referee call and a low blow, both men continued to trade offense as the referee repeatedly checked on Styles.

In the closing moments, Gunther clamped on the sleeper hold once more in the center of the ring. Styles fought desperately, throwing elbows and crawling toward the ropes, but Gunther dragged him back and reapplied the hold. After checking Styles’ arm, the referee called for the bell, ruling that Styles had lost consciousness.

Gunther was declared the winner after approximately 24 minutes, bringing an emotional end to AJ Styles’ career following one final battle on a major stage.

After the Match

Gunther makes his way out of the ring, leaving AJ Styles behind as the reality of the loss slowly sets in. Styles stirs and takes a moment to understand what has just happened. He stays down for several seconds, clearly processing the moment, as the crowd responds with loud and emotional chants in his support.

AJ eventually pulls himself up and removes his gloves, hesitating as he looks down at the mat. He struggles with the decision, holding them for a long beat before stopping and sliding them back onto his hands, which brings a massive reaction from the crowd. Despite the cheers, his expression remains somber as he acknowledges the audience with raised arms.

Styles exits the ring and walks toward the stage but pauses at the start of the ramp. He then turns back, re enters the ring, and climbs the turnbuckle for one final pose. Commentary from Michael Cole and Wade Barrett suggests this was the end of AJ Styles’ in ring career, even though the glove moment appeared to give fans hope that retirement might not be immediate. The scene ends with uncertainty, but the implication is clear that AJ Styles’ career has come to a close.