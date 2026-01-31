Brie Bella Returns to WWE At Royal Rumble 2026

Brie Bella made a surprise return to WWE during the Women’s Royal Rumble match at today’s Royal Rumble premium live event in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. Entering the match at number 29, Brie quickly made her presence felt and was soon joined in the ring by her twin sister, Nikki Bella, who had entered earlier in the bout.

The Bella Twins shared a brief reunion moment before shifting their focus to teamwork, combining their efforts to eliminate Bayley and Lyra Valkyria. The nostalgia driven run did not last long, however, as both sisters were eventually tossed out of the match by Lash Legend, bringing their night to an abrupt end.

The appearance marked Brie Bella’s first time back in a WWE ring since the 2022 Women’s Royal Rumble. Prior to that, she had not competed for the company since 2018, making her late entry one of the more notable surprises of the match at the WWE Royal Rumble.

BRIE MODE!!!! 🙌



Brie Bella is BACK! pic.twitter.com/Q4Nis0Kfzr , WWE (@WWE) January 31, 2026

BRIE BELLA IS BACK!!!!!



THE BELLA TWINS ARE COMPLETE ONCE AGAIN!pic.twitter.com/O2OLdMqPi8 , WrestleTalk (@WrestleTalk_TV) January 31, 2026