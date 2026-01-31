Liv Morgan Wins 2026 Women’s Royal Rumble And Heads To WrestleMania

WWE rolled into Riyadh, Saudi Arabia on Saturday for its annual Royal Rumble premium live event, and the night kicked off with the Women’s Royal Rumble match, where the winner secured a championship opportunity at WrestleMania 42.

The bout moved at a frantic pace, with a large portion of the field being cleared quickly and several eliminations happening with little time to settle. WWE held back its biggest moments for the closing stretch, saving the final two entry spots for surprise returns from Brie Bella and Tiffany Stratton, both of whom received strong reactions.

Lash Legend emerged as a dominant force throughout the match, racking up five eliminations and looking poised to go the distance before being eliminated late by Rhea Ripley. Ripley’s momentum did not last long, as Raquel Rodriguez quickly dumped her over the top rope. That advantage was short lived, however, when Liv Morgan betrayed her Judgment Day partner and sent Rodriguez packing.

That sequence left Liv Morgan, Sol Ruca, and the returning Stratton as the final three. The closing moments unfolded with all three battling precariously on the apron. Ruca attempted a risky maneuver that backfired when Stratton blocked her, but Morgan capitalized immediately afterward, tossing Stratton to the floor and sealing the victory.

With the final elimination, Liv Morgan officially punched her ticket to WrestleMania.

Order of entry

Charlotte Flair

Alexa Bliss

Kiana James

Nia Jax

Ivy Nile

Lola Vice

Candice LeRae

Jordynne Grace

Becky Lynch

Sol Ruca

Roxanne Perez

Maxxine Dupri

Nattie

Liv Morgan

Lash Legend

Zelina

Raquel Rodriguez

Chelsea Green

Giulia

Iyo Sky

Asuka

Rhea Ripley

Bayley

Jacy Jayne

Nikki Bella

Lyra Valkyria

Kelani Jordan

Kairi Sane

Brie Bella

Tiffany Stratton

Order of elimination

Lola Vice by Jordynne Grace

Candice LeRae by Jordynne Grace

Ivy Nile by Jordynne Grace

Nia Jax by Charlotte Flair

Alexa Bliss by Charlotte Flair

Maxxine Dupri by Becky Lynch

Becky Lynch by Nattie

Jordynne Grace by Lash Legend

Kiana James by Raquel Rodriguez

Zelina by Giulia

Chelsea Green by Rhea Ripley

Roxanne Perez by Rhea Ripley

Nattie by Liv Morgan

Giulia by Lyra Valkyria

Asuka by Kairi Sane

Kairi Sane by Iyo Sky

Lyra Valkyria by Brie Bella

Bayley by Nikki Bella

Kelani Jordan by Jacy Jayne

Jacy Jayne by Sol Ruca

Nikki Bella by Lash Legend

Brie Bella by Lash Legend

Charlotte Flair by Lash Legend

Iyo Sky by Lash Legend

Lash Legend by Rhea Ripley

Rhea Ripley by Raquel Rodriguez

Raquel Rodriguez by Liv Morgan

Sol Ruca by Tiffany Stratton

Tiffany Stratton by Liv Morgan