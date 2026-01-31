Liv Morgan Wins 2026 Women’s Royal Rumble And Heads To WrestleMania

WWE rolled into Riyadh, Saudi Arabia on Saturday for its annual Royal Rumble premium live event, and the night kicked off with the Women’s Royal Rumble match, where the winner secured a championship opportunity at WrestleMania 42.
The bout moved at a frantic pace, with a large portion of the field being cleared quickly and several eliminations happening with little time to settle. WWE held back its biggest moments for the closing stretch, saving the final two entry spots for surprise returns from Brie Bella and Tiffany Stratton, both of whom received strong reactions.
Lash Legend emerged as a dominant force throughout the match, racking up five eliminations and looking poised to go the distance before being eliminated late by Rhea Ripley. Ripley’s momentum did not last long, as Raquel Rodriguez quickly dumped her over the top rope. That advantage was short lived, however, when Liv Morgan betrayed her Judgment Day partner and sent Rodriguez packing.
That sequence left Liv Morgan, Sol Ruca, and the returning Stratton as the final three. The closing moments unfolded with all three battling precariously on the apron. Ruca attempted a risky maneuver that backfired when Stratton blocked her, but Morgan capitalized immediately afterward, tossing Stratton to the floor and sealing the victory.
With the final elimination, Liv Morgan officially punched her ticket to WrestleMania.
Order of entry
Charlotte Flair
Alexa Bliss
Kiana James
Nia Jax
Ivy Nile
Lola Vice
Candice LeRae
Jordynne Grace
Becky Lynch
Sol Ruca
Roxanne Perez
Maxxine Dupri
Nattie
Liv Morgan
Lash Legend
Zelina
Raquel Rodriguez
Chelsea Green
Giulia
Iyo Sky
Asuka
Rhea Ripley
Bayley
Jacy Jayne
Nikki Bella
Lyra Valkyria
Kelani Jordan
Kairi Sane
Brie Bella
Tiffany Stratton
Order of elimination
Lola Vice by Jordynne Grace
Candice LeRae by Jordynne Grace
Ivy Nile by Jordynne Grace
Nia Jax by Charlotte Flair
Alexa Bliss by Charlotte Flair
Maxxine Dupri by Becky Lynch
Becky Lynch by Nattie
Jordynne Grace by Lash Legend
Kiana James by Raquel Rodriguez
Zelina by Giulia
Chelsea Green by Rhea Ripley
Roxanne Perez by Rhea Ripley
Nattie by Liv Morgan
Giulia by Lyra Valkyria
Asuka by Kairi Sane
Kairi Sane by Iyo Sky
Lyra Valkyria by Brie Bella
Bayley by Nikki Bella
Kelani Jordan by Jacy Jayne
Jacy Jayne by Sol Ruca
Nikki Bella by Lash Legend
Brie Bella by Lash Legend
Charlotte Flair by Lash Legend
Iyo Sky by Lash Legend
Lash Legend by Rhea Ripley
Rhea Ripley by Raquel Rodriguez
Raquel Rodriguez by Liv Morgan
Sol Ruca by Tiffany Stratton
Tiffany Stratton by Liv Morgan
