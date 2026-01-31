WWE Royal Rumble Live Results From Saudi Arabia, - January 31 2026

The Road to WrestleMania officially begins today as WWE presents the 2026 Royal Rumble from Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. This page will shift into live coverage once the event gets underway, so make sure to bookmark it now if you are planning to follow along throughout the afternoon.

At the time of writing, the card features four confirmed matches, highlighted by the traditional Men’s and Women’s Royal Rumble bouts. Thirty competitors in each match will battle for the chance to secure a world championship opportunity at WrestleMania, and history shows that anything can happen once the countdown clock starts ticking.

Beyond the Rumble matches, there are two major championship level bouts on the lineup. Drew McIntyre is set to defend the Undisputed WWE Championship against Sami Zayn in what promises to be a hard fought contest. Elsewhere, AJ Styles faces one of the biggest challenges of his career as he puts his future on the line against Gunther, a man who has built a reputation on ending careers inside the ring.

Royal Rumble events are always known for surprise appearances, unexpected alliances, and shocking eliminations, and this year should be no different. With WrestleMania season now underway and the global spotlight firmly on Riyadh, the stakes could not be higher.

The 2026 Royal Rumble is scheduled to begin at 2pm Eastern and airs as a special Saturday daytime premium live event. Check back shortly before bell time as this preview transitions into full live results and updates throughout the show.

Women's Royal Rumble Match 2026

Charlotte Flair draws the number one spot and takes her time making her entrance. Commentary notes that she is a two time Women’s Royal Rumble winner, this is her sixth appearance, and she has never finished outside the top three. Wade Barrett credits her success to genetics rather than legacy.

Alexa Bliss is out next. Once the bell rings, the opening stretch is cautious, with both women teasing big moves but backing off before committing. Bliss starts to set up Sister Abigail but stops. Flair teases the Figure Eight and does the same.

Kiana James enters third and comes in aggressively. Bliss and Flair briefly work together to slow her down before Nia Jax storms out next. Jax immediately dominates, flattening Bliss and overpowering Flair and James with slams and Samoan Drops. Commentary reminds us Jax has never entered a Women’s Royal Rumble earlier than the late teens.

James manages to avoid a corner charge from Jax, causing Jax to crash into the turnbuckles. Ivy Nile enters next and rushes the ring, dropping everyone except Jax. Nile tries to slam and suplex Jax but cannot budge her. Jax traps Nile in the corner with heavy elbows.

Lola Vice enters and unloads kicks on everyone, briefly standing tall before Jax shuts her down. Jax wipes out Flair and James, then nearly hits her finisher on James, who escapes. In a surprising moment, James lifts Jax onto her shoulders and delivers a Samoan Drop.

Candice LeRae enters and briefly aligns with Jax, calling back to their past alliance. Flair and Bliss regroup to drop Jax, then turn their attention to LeRae and Vice.

Jordynne Grace charges in next and immediately clears house, eliminating Lola Vice, Candice LeRae, and Ivy Nile in rapid succession. Grace squares up with Jax, but the moment is cut short. Jax ends up on the apron with Bliss, and Flair delivers a big boot that sends both Jax and Bliss to the floor at the same time. Flair desperately reaches for Bliss but cannot save her.

Becky Lynch enters and immediately clashes with Flair, with commentary highlighting their long history. The two brawl under the bottom rope and are not eliminated. Sol Ruca enters next and makes an instant impact, taking down both Flair and Lynch before focusing on Grace.

Roxanne Perez enters and mixes it up without anything significant happening. Maxxine Dupri follows and goes right after Lynch. Lynch floors Dupri with a Lou Thesz Press, but Dupri fights back with a top rope crossbody and a Fisherwoman Suplex, followed by a standing leg drop on Kiana James.

Nattie enters with her new look and music and goes right after Dupri. Lynch eliminates Dupri and briefly tries to ally with Nattie, only for Nattie to recover and eliminate Lynch moments later.

Liv Morgan sprints to the ring next and immediately targets Sol Ruca. Lash Legend follows and starts chokeslamming anyone in her path, posing confidently as she dominates. Jordynne Grace recovers and battles Lash at the ropes, but Lash lifts Grace into a Fireman’s Carry and dumps her to the floor.

Zelina Vega enters and chaos builds until Raquel Rodriguez arrives, giving Judgment Day three women in the match. They briefly hug it out while everyone else targets Charlotte Flair.

Chelsea Green enters with Alba Fyre escorting her. Green attempts to align with Judgment Day, but it quickly falls apart and they turn on her. Alba Fyre is thrown over the top rope despite not being in the match.

Giulia enters next, followed shortly after by Iyo Sky. Asuka enters later, dancing her way to the ring and reminding everyone she won the first ever Women’s Royal Rumble. Iyo attempts to align with Asuka and Giulia, but they quickly turn on her. Iyo gets backup when Rhea Ripley enters and clears space.

Roxanne Perez is eliminated by Rhea Ripley after attempting Pop Rox, getting launched with a Razor’s Edge. Bayley enters and clashes with Sol Ruca on the apron before stepping into the ring. Commentary notes Charlotte Flair has been in the match for over forty minutes at this point.

Jacy Jayne enters, followed by more brawling throughout the ring. Liv Morgan eliminates Natalya with Ob-LIV-ion. Nikki Bella enters to a huge reaction and immediately clashes with Morgan.

Lyra Valkyria enters as the match slows slightly. Giulia is eliminated, followed by Kelani Jordan entering in her first Royal Rumble and attacking everyone in sight. Kairi Sane enters and goes right after Iyo Sky, accidentally eliminating Asuka before Iyo eliminates Kairi moments later.

Brie Bella enters to a massive ovation and unloads Yes Kicks on Raquel Rodriguez. Tiffany Stratton enters last and immediately hits a Swanton to wipe out a group, shouting “It’s Tiffy Time.”

The Bellas work together to eliminate Bayley and Lyra Valkyria with stereo Hurricanranas. Kelani Jordan is eliminated by Jacy Jayne, who is then eliminated by Sol Ruca. Lash Legend eliminates both Bellas, drawing heavy boos from the crowd.

Sol Ruca tries to eliminate Flair, but Flair survives briefly before Lash Legend boots her off the apron, ending Flair’s marathon run just shy of an hour.

Lash Legend dominates again, eliminating Iyo Sky after a long struggle on the ropes. Lash and Rhea Ripley finally square off in the ring until Raquel Rodriguez blindsides Ripley. Rhea recovers and eliminates Lash Legend, but is then eliminated herself by Raquel. Liv Morgan immediately eliminates Raquel on purpose, stunning the field.

The final three are Liv Morgan, Tiffany Stratton, and Sol Ruca. All three battle on the apron. Stratton knocks Ruca into the post, but Ruca hangs on briefly. Ruca attempts a risky springboard attack, but Stratton shoves her off to the floor. Morgan instantly capitalizes, hitting Ob-LIV-ion on Stratton to win.

Your winner is Liv Morgan, lasting over an hour after entering at number fifteen.

AJ Styles* vs Gunther

*If AJ Styles loses, his career ends tonight. “The Career Killer” Gunther makes his entrance first, drawing a solid wave of boos as commentary quickly recaps his recent résumé of ending legends.

Gunther’s recent résumé is put over heavily before the entrances, with commentary reminding viewers that he defeated Goldberg in his retirement bout last summer and forced John Cena to submit in his own farewell match just last month. The Ring General steps out to a solid wave of boos, soaking in the reaction as he heads toward the ring. Moments later, AJ Styles makes his entrance to a loud and emotional ovation, with the sense hanging in the air that this could be the final time “The Phenomenal One” competes on this stage.

Once the bell rings, both men lock up and immediately settle into a deliberate, methodical opening. Styles and Gunther trade positioning and counters, neither rushing to take unnecessary risks. Commentary focuses on Gunther’s recent vulnerability, noting that he has tapped out twice in recent years, an unusual talking point for someone with his reputation. The early pace stays measured, with both veterans probing for openings and focusing on holds designed to weaken limbs and control the tempo.

Gunther begins to gain the upper hand, using sharp chops to back Styles down before grounding him with a prolonged side headlock. He sends Styles to the floor and asserts control outside the ring, keeping the pressure on while repeatedly sliding in and out to stay ahead of the referee’s count. Eventually, the action returns inside, where Gunther continues to punish Styles with heavy strikes and corner work. Commentary points out that Styles is already showing signs of discomfort around the ribs after being driven into the barricade earlier.

A forceful Irish whip sends Styles crashing chest first into the turnbuckles, followed by another brutal rebound into the corner. The referee dons gloves as blood is spotted, soon revealed to be a small cut on Styles’ left forearm from earlier contact with the announce area. Gunther capitalizes by locking in a Boston Crab in the middle of the ring, forcing Styles to fight through obvious pain to escape. Gunther stays relentless, kicking at the ribs and grinding Styles down while commentary repeatedly emphasizes how labored his breathing has become.

Styles eventually finds an opening and begins to rally, firing off a series of strikes and building toward his familiar offensive sequence. He attempts the Styles Clash, but Gunther counters and creates space with a sudden kick before leveling Styles with a crisp swinging lariat. A massive powerbomb follows, but Styles narrowly kicks out. Both men are slow to recover, with the referee checking on each before Gunther pulls himself up and stalks his opponent.

Gunther goes back to the chops and corner attacks, but Styles slips out of danger and rolls through into the Calf Crusher, igniting the crowd. Gunther scrambles, trying to reach safety, only for Styles to drag him back toward the center. Desperate, Gunther transitions into a sleeper hold, forcing Styles to abandon the submission. Styles manages to dump Gunther over the top rope and then connects with a Phenomenal Forearm to the floor, buying himself a moment of momentum.

Back inside, Styles climbs the ropes but hesitates just long enough for Gunther to recover and cut him off with another chop. They struggle on the turnbuckles before Styles breaks free and scores a powerbomb of his own for a close two count. Styles stays aggressive, landing a springboard 450 splash and finally hitting the Styles Clash. The cover is as close as it gets, but Gunther kicks out at the last possible instant.

Styles goes back to the apron, signaling for another Phenomenal Forearm, but Gunther catches him in mid air and cinches in the sleeper once more. Styles briefly turns the tables, applying a sleeper of his own as they collide in the corner, momentarily distracting the referee. In the chaos, Gunther lands a low blow behind the official’s back, but even then Styles refuses to stay down.

Gunther argues with the referee, allowing Styles to pull himself up in the corner as the crowd rallies behind him. What follows is a brutal exchange of repeated chops from Gunther, each one sounding louder than the last as Styles struggles to defend himself. The referee repeatedly checks on Styles and warns Gunther, with concern growing that the match could be stopped. Styles finally fires back with a burst of strikes, briefly driving Gunther into the corner before being cut off again.

Another attempt at a Phenomenal Forearm is shut down, and Gunther clamps on the sleeper in the center of the ring for a final time. Styles fights with everything he has left, throwing elbows and inching toward the ropes, his fingertips just short of salvation. Gunther slaps his hand away, drags him back, and reapplies the hold. After a brief check of Styles’ arm, the referee calls for the bell, declaring Styles unconscious.

Just like that, it is over.

Gunther stands victorious after a grueling war, while the weight of the moment sinks in for the crowd as AJ Styles’ career comes to a heartbreaking end.

Winner, Gunther.

After the Match

Gunther makes his way out of the ring, leaving AJ Styles behind as the reality of the loss slowly sets in. Styles stirs and takes a moment to understand what has just happened. He stays down for several seconds, clearly processing the moment, as the crowd responds with loud and emotional chants in his support.

AJ eventually pulls himself up and removes his gloves, hesitating as he looks down at the mat. He struggles with the decision, holding them for a long beat before stopping and sliding them back onto his hands, which brings a massive reaction from the crowd. Despite the cheers, his expression remains somber as he acknowledges the audience with raised arms.

Styles exits the ring and walks toward the stage but pauses at the start of the ramp. He then turns back, re enters the ring, and climbs the turnbuckle for one final pose. Commentary from Michael Cole and Wade Barrett suggests this was the end of AJ Styles’ in ring career, even though the glove moment appeared to give fans hope that retirement might not be immediate. The scene ends with uncertainty, but the implication is clear that AJ Styles’ career has come to a close.

Undisputed WWE Championship Match: Drew McIntyre(c) vs Sami Zayn

Local favorite Sami Zayn made his entrance to a thunderous reaction, receiving one of the loudest welcomes of the night from the crowd in Saudi Arabia. Zayn marched to the ring with purpose, soaking in the moment as fans loudly sang along. Commentary highlighted the uphill battle ahead of him, noting that Zayn had never defeated Drew McIntyre, had never lost in Saudi Arabia, and had never won a world championship.

Undisputed WWE Champion Drew McIntyre entered next, all business. Zayn remained seated in the corner, completely focused, with none of his usual playfulness on display. When the bell rang, both men immediately collided with heavy strikes and suplexes, setting a punishing tone. McIntyre quickly asserted control, overpowering Zayn with strength and precision, slowing the pace and repeatedly taunting his challenger while commentary teased that Zayn was enduring far more punishment than he could survive.

After an extended stretch of domination, McIntyre went for the Claymore, but Zayn narrowly avoided it and finally managed to knock the champion off balance. The crowd roared as Zayn showed signs of life, climbing the turnbuckles in search of momentum. McIntyre cut him off, leaping up and delivering a White Noise from the middle rope for a close near fall.

McIntyre stayed relentless, attempting a Future Shock DDT, only for Zayn to escape. The champion regrouped and delivered not one, but three consecutive Future Shock DDTs, each one drawing gasps from the audience. Zayn barely kicked out, collapsing into the corner as McIntyre stalked him. Drew followed with multiple running clotheslines and finally connected with a Claymore, but Zayn somehow got his foot on the rope to save the match. Commentary pointed out that McIntyre’s failure to hook the leg nearly cost him the title.

Frustration took over as McIntyre backed referee Charles Robinson into the corner. That moment allowed Zayn to strike out of nowhere with a Helluva Kick, nearly shocking the champion with a sudden near fall. McIntyre rolled to the outside to recover, and Zayn followed, but the damage to his lower back became evident. As Zayn tried to lift McIntyre, his back gave out, allowing the champion to powerbomb him through the commentary table.

McIntyre dragged Zayn back into the ring, refusing to give officials time to intervene. He targeted the lower back with vicious stomps while verbally taunting Zayn, telling him to stay down and questioning whether he had what it took. Zayn responded defiantly with an Exploder Suplex and fired up in the corner, charging for another Helluva Kick, only to be intercepted mid motion by a brutal Claymore.

McIntyre backed into the corner once more, demanding Zayn look him in the eye before delivering a second Claymore. The cover followed, and this time there was no escape.

Drew McIntyre secured the victory and remained Undisputed WWE Champion after a hard fought and emotionally charged battle.

It is time for the Men’s Royal Rumble main event. After a lengthy break filled with advertisements rather than the backstage segments of years past, the field finally begins to fill.

Oba Femi enters first, swaggering to the ring as the powerhouse known as The Ruler. Bron Breakker is confirmed as the second entrant, but before he can even reach the ring, he is ambushed by a masked attacker on the ramp. The mystery figure drops Breakker with a Stomp and sends him into the ring before escaping through the crowd.

As soon as the bell rings, Breakker barely has time to recover. Oba Femi charges and immediately eliminates him, stunning the crowd and setting a dominant tone from the opening seconds.

Solo Sikoa enters next and goes right after Femi, but the powerhouse quickly takes control. Rey Mysterio follows to a massive reaction, with the crowd singing along as he unloads on both men. Rey looks for a 619 on Sikoa, but the moment collapses when Femi charges in and drops both opponents.

Rusev enters and barely makes an impact, as Femi goes on a tear, eliminating Rusev, Solo Sikoa, and Rey Mysterio in rapid succession. Matt Cardona fares no better, getting in brief offense before also being thrown out. With Bron Breakker included, Oba Femi racks up five eliminations in record time.

Damian Priest enters and immediately squares off with Femi in a heavyweight battle. Neither man gives ground as they trade blows. Je’Von Evans joins the match next, bringing speed and agility to counter the size advantage. Evans survives multiple near eliminations, using the apron and his athleticism to stay alive.

AAA’s Mr. Iguana brings levity to the chaos, but is quickly overwhelmed. After a double chokeslam that includes both Iguana and his puppet, Priest eliminates him.

Trick Williams enters to a strong reaction, but the match slows briefly until Cody Rhodes arrives and shifts the focus. El Grande Americano enters and causes confusion and chaos, using a metal plate hidden in his mask to headbutt opponents. Moments later, another El Grande Americano appears, leading to a bizarre showdown between the two. Both versions ultimately eliminate each other, ending the strange chapter.

Powerhouse Hobbs enters and is immediately rechristened as Royce Keys. He clears house briefly before facing off with Cody Rhodes. Austin Theory and Bronson Reed follow, working together to gain control. Ilja Dragunov and La Parka add to the growing field, but eliminations are scarce as the ring fills.

Dragon Lee and Logan Paul enter, with Paul aligning with his Vision stablemates. Royce Keys, La Parka, and Dragon Lee are eliminated in quick succession. LA Knight returns to a huge reaction and immediately eliminates Bronson Reed and Austin Theory before turning his attention to Logan Paul.

Brock Lesnar enters next with Paul Heyman at his side and instantly dominates, sending multiple competitors to Suplex City. After F5s to Je’Von Evans and Rey Fenix, Lesnar finally collides with Oba Femi. Their showdown is interrupted several times, but chaos reigns until LA Knight and Cody Rhodes work together to eliminate Lesnar.

Jey Uso enters and takes his time soaking in the crowd before Roman Reigns arrives shortly after. Roman and Jey share a brief moment before Roman levels him with a punch. Roman cleans house with Superman Punches and eliminates The Miz.

Jacob Fatu storms in and begins destroying everyone in sight. Roman and Fatu briefly square up before Cody Rhodes attacks from behind. Alliances form and dissolve rapidly as Penta enters and clashes with Fatu. Randy Orton enters next and hits RKOs across the ring.

Gunther enters last, limping but dangerous. He chops down Logan Paul and trades heavy shots with multiple competitors. Je’Von Evans is eliminated by Orton, while Penta is thrown out by Gunther after a mistimed attack. Cody Rhodes appears poised to rally until a surprise Claymore from Drew McIntyre eliminates him from behind.

Roman Reigns quickly dumps Jacob Fatu, and Jey Uso is eliminated soon after. The final four are Logan Paul, Roman Reigns, Randy Orton, and Gunther.

Logan Paul is eliminated by Roman. Orton hits an RKO on Reigns, but Gunther immediately throws Orton out, drawing massive boos. The final two come down to Roman Reigns and Gunther.

Gunther locks in repeated sleeper holds, but Roman survives, counters, and finally delivers a Spear. Roman throws Gunther over the top rope to secure the victory.

Roman Reigns wins the Royal Rumble and punches his ticket to WrestleMania in Las Vegas, earning his second Royal Rumble victory.

Your winner, Roman Reigns.