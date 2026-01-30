WWE SmackDown Results - January 30, 2026

On SmackDown today, Undisputed WWE Champion Drew McIntyre and Sami Zayn meet in the ring one final time before their title clash at The Royal Rumble, Carmelo Hayes defends his United States Championship as he continues his Open Challenge, Axiom collides with Johnny Gargano, Solo Sikoa and The MFTs (Tama Tonga, Tonga Loa, JC Mateo & Talla Tonga) appear and look to assert dominance over SmackDown as the Tag Champs, more on the final entries in the Men's and Women's Royal Rumble match and more!

Check back for live spoiler results when the show airs on Netflix!

We see clips of Gunther, AJ Styles, Drew McIntyre, and Sami Zayn hanging out before the show. We then cut to clips from Saturday Night's Main Event from Saturday.

Cody Rhodes opens SmackDown and makes his way out to the ring. Rhodes says he was expecting to come out here and trade punches with Jacob Fatu and Drew McIntyre but they both found out who Rhodes really is. He talks about how McIntyre is nowhere to be found today and says he's dropping the ball as the champion. Rhodes talks about how if he won the Royal Rumble he will be a three time winner. Rhodes talks about Sami Zayn facing McIntyre tomorrow at the Rumble. Rhodes talks about winning the Rumble and then possibly challenging CM Punk for his gold. Randy Orton's music hits and he comes out to the ring. Rhodes hands Orton a mic and Orton gets on the mic and lets us know that he loves Saudi Arabia. Orton says everyone knows he and Rhodes are friends and moreso, brothers. He says no one has been prouder than he was for Rhodes winning the title. He talks about The Royal Rumble being every man for himself, and he knows a desperate Rhodes is dangerous. However, he says there isn't anything more dangerous than a viper chasing number 15 and tells Rhodes he will eliminate Rhodes without hesitation at the Rumble. He reminds Rhodes that he isn't the only one who has won the Royal Rumble twice. Jey Uso runs out to the ring and starts YEETing all over the place. After running it again, Uso says he's going to run it back to back and win the Rumble again and that he'll win the championship again at WrestleMania. As Uso catches his breath, Sami Zayn comes out to the ring. Zayn says some stuff in Arabic and says he is in the ring with three of the best right now and he wants to share his plans for The Rumble as well. He talks about facing Drew McIntyre tomorrow. He says he has three stories to going at once - story one: win the title, story two: finally beat Drew McIntyre, and story three: he has never lost a match in Saudi Arabia. Paul Heyman interrupts Zayn and comes out with The Vision (Bronson Reed, Bron Breakker, Logan Paul & Austin Theory) behind him. The four men stand in front of Heyman and Heyman calls out each of the four in the ring (Orton, Rhodes, Zayn and Uso). Heyman says tomorrow night will be Breakker's night. Orton tells Heyman to shut up and dares The Vision to get in the ring with them. Nick Aldis comes out and tells everyone to pump the brakes. Aldis gives Riyadh a Royal Rumble preview and issues an eight man tag match for tonight.

Match 1 - WWE United States Championship Open Challenge: Carmelo Hayes(c) -vs- Rey Fenix

Fenix throws Hayes around after the bell and knocks Hayes out of the ring. Fenix hits a corkscrew plancha on Hayes and we cut to a commercial. Back to the match, Hayes punches and chops Fenix in the middle of the ring and knocks him to the mat. Hayes connects with a leg drop and covers Fenix for a near fall. Hayes punches and kicks Fenix and then chokes him out in the corner. Fenix flies through the air and takes down Hayes with a shoulder check. Fenix rolls up Hayes and they both roll around the ring. Fenix takes down Hayes with a springboard elbow and then covers Hayes for a near fall. Fenix kicks Hayes and Hayes hits a springboard crossbody and knocks Fenix down. Hayes punches and chops Fenix and hits a leaping spike DDT and covers Fenix who kicks out at two. Hayes goes for 1st48 and Fenix counters. The two trade pinning attempts and then Fenix kicks Hayes a couple times. Hayes is sat on the top rope and Fenix sets up for the Mexican Muscle Buster and Hayes counters and tries to pin Fenix. Fenix kicks Hayes and Hayes kicks Fenix and they go back and forth and kick each other at the same time. Hayes drops Fenix and they hit a double clotheslines and both men are down and we cut to another break.

We come back from a commercial break and both Fenix and Hayes are on the top rope. Fenix hits a fire stomp on Hayes and they both crash down off the top rope. Fenix hits a springboard Moonsault and covers Hayes for a two count. Hayes takes down Fenix and covers him for a near fall. Hayes kicks Fenix and hits a springboard DDT and covers Fenix who kicks out at two. Hayes climbs the ropes and Fenix moves out of the way and ends up DDTing Hayes. Hayes connects with the 1st48 and then comes off the top rope and hits Nothing but Net and gets the win.

Winner and STILL WWE United States Champion: Carmelo Hayes

Ilja Dragunov watches the match backstage and The Miz comes up to him. Dragunov gets pissed at The Miz and The Miz says it was Carmelo Hayes' idea for him to cost Dragunov his match. Dragunov introduces himself to The Miz and tells him that The Miz will pay for what he did tonight.

R-Truth is backstage and asks Nick Aldis how he likes his balls handled. Damian Priest comes by and Aldis says Priest is in the Rumble and Priest picks his number for the Rumble. Priest says he has more time to throw people over the ropes and says he'll win.

Cathy Kelley talks to Drew McIntyre in the parking lot. She asks McIntyre about the Rumble. McIntyre talks about how he's beaten Zayn several times and talks about the men at the start of the show being in the Rumble. McIntyre says he's focused on Zayn and will do whatever it takes to keep his title.

Cathy Kelley now talks to Rhea Ripley and Iyo Sky and asks them how they'll deal with them being the final two. They say they'll be fine. Kiana James and Giulia come in and tell them they'll fall apart. Giulia and Sky argue in Japanese. James tells RhIyo they'll win the tag titles. Nia Jax and Lash Legend come by and say they're in the Rumble and they'll win and they'll be the new tag champs after. All the women start to argue.

Charlotte Flair & Alexa Bliss make their way out to the ring. Flair talks about being a day away from the Women's Royal Rumble and says she'll win the Rumble and it's because she'll do it with her best friend, Alexa Bliss. Bliss says she has the same plan and Flair says she'll dedicate her win to Bliss. Bliss says she plans to win the Rumble. The two go back and forth and talk about how it's every woman for herself and Flair asks Bliss if she expects Flair to help her win. Bliss says not everything is about Flair and Flair asks Bliss if she's going to throw Flair over the top rope, and Bliss asks Flair the same question. Roxanne Perez, Liv Morgan and Raquel Rodriguez come out. Morgan makes fun of them for fighting and says one of them will win the match. Flair and Bliss tell them to come down and fight them. Morgan says ok, and they start to come down the ramp and then stop and say they have better things to do and start to leave. Nick Aldis issues a tag match right now.

Match 2: Alexa Bliss & Charlotte Flair -vs- The Judgement Day (Roxanne Perez & Liv Morgan) w/Raquel Rodriguez

We come back from a commercial break and Perez tries to kick Flair but slaps her instead. Morgan is tagged in and she attacks Flair and punches her out. Morgan kicks Flair and tags in Perez. Flair thwarts a double team attempt and suplexes both women. Bliss is tagged in and she takes out Perez and Morgan outside of the ring. Back in the ring, Perez punches Bliss. Perez kicks Bliss down and slams her into the corner. Perez kicks Bliss in the corner and Morgan is tagged in. Morgan kicks Bliss in the corner and covers Bliss for a near fall. Bliss kicks Morgan and drop kicks her. Rodriguez trips Bliss allowing Morgan to kick Bliss down and cover her for a two count. Bliss rolls out of the ring and Perez is tagged in. Perez gets Bliss outside the ring and slams her head into the apron. Back in the ring, Perez covers Bliss who kicks out at two. Bliss hits a basement drop kicks Perez. Bliss tries to tag out and Perez stops her. Perez catches Bliss with an uppercut and then hits an elbow in the back knocking Bliss down. Morgan is tagged in and she kicks Bliss several times in the corner and then kicks her down. Morgan covers Bliss and Bliss kicks out at two and we cut to a break.

Back to the Smacky Smacks, Perez and Morgan double team Bliss. Perez grounds Bliss by locking her in an arm lock. Bliss fights out of it but fails to tag out. Morgan is tagged in and she attacks Bliss. Morgan gets Bliss in a headlock and Bliss hits a stunner breaking the hold. Bliss punches Morgan a few times and Morgan comes back with a kick and roll up. The women roll around the ring in a pinning attempt. Bliss slaps Morgan knocking her down and tags Flair. Perez runs in the ring and Flair takes down both Perez and Bliss with a top rope cross body. Flair chops both women and then connects with her walkover clotheslines on Morgan. Perez is tossed with a Fallaway Slam and Flair then climbs the ropes and hits her Moonsault on both women. Flair covers Morgan who kicks out at two. Morgan guillotines Flair on the ropes and Morgan kicks Flair. Bliss is tagged in and she hits a Blockbuster on Morgan and covers Morgan who kicks out at two. Perez and Morgan double team Bliss and cover her, Flair breaks the pin. Rodriguez gets in the apron, Stephanie Vaquer runs down and takes out Rodriguez. In the ring, Bliss hits Sister Abigail on Perez and get the win.

Winners: Charlotte Flair & Alexa Bliss

Cathy Kelley talks to Jordynne Grace backstage. Kelley asks Grace about her feelings heading into the Royal Rumble. Grace says she'll win and will then teach Jade Cargill a lesson. Cargill runs in and attacks Grace. The two fight and officials run in to break them up.

Johnny Gargano and Candice LeRae walk backstage and Nick Aldis tells them LeRae is banned from ringside and if Axiom wins he gets his mask back.

Match 3: Axiom w/Nathan Frazer -vs- Johnny Gargano

We get the bell, and the men lock up. Axiom gets Gargano on the mat and the men now trade headlocks. Gargano punches Axiom and Axiom flies around the ring and takes down Gargano with a headscissor. Axiom goes for a roll up and Gargano fights out of it. Axiom is chopped in the corner and Axiom elbows Gargano. Gargano is taken down with arm drags and Axiom goes for a pin and Gargano kicks out. Axiom chops Gargano and Gargano elbows Axiom and covers him for a near fall. Gargano trips up Axiom on the ropes sending Axiom out of the ring. Gargano hits a suicide dive and we cut to a commercial.

Back to the show, Axiom dropkicks Gargano and the two punch each other in the middle of the ring. Axiom kicks Gargano and Gargano fires back with a dropkick. Axiom hits a Spanish Fly and covers Gargano who kicks out at two. Axiom suplexes Gargano and Gargano rolls out of the ring. Axiom hits a Moonsault to the outside from the top rope and back in the ring, Axiom hits a missile dropkick and covers Gargano for a near fall. Gargano superkicks Axiom and hits a driver and covers Axiom for a near fall. Gargano kicks Axiom in the corner and Axiom hits a step up enzuigiri and then slams down Gargano from the top rope. Gargano then hits a Gory Piledriver and covers Axiom for a near fall. Gargano climbs the turnbuckle and Axiom kicks him on the top rope and climbs up with him. Axiom hits a top rope Spanish Fly on Gargano and goes for the Golden Ratio and Gargano superkicks him and covers him for a near fall. Gargano rips off Axiom's mask and Axiom puts on his old mask and hits the Golden Ratio and gets the win.

Winner: Axiom

Ilja Dragunov warms up backstage. Carmelo Hayes comes in and tells Dragunov he had nothing to do with The Miz and his actions. Dragunov says he's unsure if he believes Hayes and after he beats The Miz he will come after Hayes' United States Championship.

Cathy Kelley talks to Trick Williams about the Royal Rumble. Williams says the WWE Universe loves Williams. He says he is always putting on a show and that's what he will do at The Rumble.

Back at ringside, AJ Styles comes out to the ring. Styles gets on the mic and welcomes Riyadh to SmackDown, the house that AJ Styles built. Styles discusses his possible retirement match at the Royal Rumble. He talks about how some people are worried about tomorrow and he says he will knock Gunther's teeth down his throat and after beating Gunther he will have his Phenomenal Retirement Tour. Styles talks about wrestlers he can face one final time - like Randy Orton and CM Punk. Gunther comes out and interrupts Styles. He stands on the announce desk with a mic in hand and says he appreciates Styles fantasy about his future but it won't happen. Gunther tells Styles by agreeing to this match he has given up his career because he will end Styles' career the same way he ended John Cena's career. He's going to make Styles tap out. Styles says the last time he checked, Gunther tapped out like a little bitch. Gunther gets pissed and runs to the apron and stops himself. He stares at Styles and then gets off the apron and leaves.

Shinsuke Nakamura watches backstage. Tama Tonga comes by and tells Nakamura that he's changed and maybe he should follow AJ Styles and follow him out the door. He suggest Nakamura do a Shinsuke Sayonara Tour. Nakamura challenges him to a match next week.

Match 4: The Miz -vs- Ilja Dragunov

The men lock up at the bell. The Miz gets Dragunov in an arm bar and Dragunov takes down The Miz with an arm bar. The Miz chops Dragunov and Dragunov gets fired up and they lock up again. Dragunov gets The Miz on the mat and then in an arm bar again. The Miz dodges some chops and takes down Dragunov with a shoulder tackle. Dragunov chops The Miz and kicks The Miz in the face. The Miz is slammed into the corner and kicked onto the apron. The Miz guillotines Dragunov on the ropes and sends Dragunov over the ropes to the floor outside the ring with a boot and we cut to a break.

Back to SmackDown, The Miz has Dragunov in a chinlock. Dragunov lifts The Miz and drives him into the corner. Dragunov punches The Miz in the middle of the ring and The Miz hits a back body drop on Dragunov. The Miz hits a neckbreaker and covers Dragunov for a near fall. Dragunov and The Miz trade punches and Dragunov chops The Miz and The Miz chops back. Dragunov hits a step up enzuigiri and knocks The Miz down. The Miz is chopped in the corner and taken around the ring to each corner. The Miz gets chopped over and over again and Dragunov runs into a boot by The Miz. Dragunov hits The Constantine Special and covers The Miz who kicks out at two. Dragunov throws The Miz around with three German Suplexes and then slams down the Miz with a Bossman Slam. The Miz kicks Dragunov and DDTs him and covers for a near fall. The Miz tries for The Skull Crushing Finale and Dragunov counters and gets kicked down. The Miz slams into Dragunov in the corner and then The Miz climbs the ropes. Dragunov slaps The Miz on the top rope and climbs up with him. Dragunov goes for a superplex but The Miz hits some body shots and knocks Dragunov off the ropes. The Miz comes off the top rope and Dragunov hits Torpedo Moscow. Dragunov then hits the H-Bomb and gets the win.

Winner: Ilja Dragunov

Solo Sikoa and The MFTs cut a video promo and Sikoa tells The Wyatt Sicks that they have taken everything from them. Their lantern and the Tag Titles. Sikoa says the titles are for his family because tomorrow he'll win the Rumble and bring the Undisputed Championship back to the MFTs where it belongs. The video cuts to a reply from The Wyatt Sicks. They tell Sikoa and The MFTs that they have underestimated The Wyatt Sicks. They vow to bring back their lantern and tag titles.

Match 5: The Vision (Bron Breakker, Bronson Reed, Logan Paul & Austin Theory) w/Paul Heyman -vs- Randy Orton, Cody Rhodes, Jey Uso & Sami Zayn

The Vision attacks Orton, Uso and Zayn before Rhodes can even get to the ring. Rhodes comes out and evens the odds. Uso, Rhodes, Orton and Zayn clear the ring and stand in the ring while The Vision regroups outside the ring. Uso and Zayn suicide dive out onto The Vision and we cut to a commercial.

We come back to our Main Event, the match is already underway. Zayn is getting beaten up by Reed in the corner. Reed hits some shoulder checks and then tags in Breakker. Breakker kicks Zayn and Zayn elbows Breakker and takes him down. Uso is tagged in and Uso slams into Breakker. Breakker gets punched in the corner and Uso hits a Samoan Spike on Breakker. Rhodes is tagged in and Breakker is double teamed. Zayn is tagged in and Breakker is double teamed again. Zayn tags Rhodes back and they're taking turns beating down Breakker. Orton wants to tag in but Rhodes takes too much time and Breakker gets free. Breakker hits Rhodes with a sprinting clothesline and knocks Rhodes to the mat. Rhodes is choked out near the ropes. Reed is tagged in and Rhodes is double teamed. Breakker hits a Moonsault on Rhodes and Reed covers Rhodes for a near fall. Theory is tagged in and he attacks Rhdoes' arm. Theory mounts Rhodes and punches him out. Rhodes is choked on the bottom rope. Reed is tagged in and he punches Rhodes against the ropes. Rhodes rolls out of the ring and Reed pulls him back in and Paul is now tagged in. Paul kicks Rhodes in the gut several times and then stomps on Rhodes. Paul hits Gutwrench slam on Rhodes and tags in Breakker. Breakker slams down Rhodes and chokes Rhodes on the middle rope. Rhodes counters a backdrop and tries to tag but Breakker slams him into the opposite corner and we cut to a break.

We return to SmackDown, Paul has Rhodes on the mat. Paul slams Rhodes down to the mat and tags out to Reed. Reed elbows Rhodes and covers him for a near fall. Breakker is tagged in and he jumps on Reed's back and Reed splashes onto Rhodes and Breakker covers for a near fall. Paul is tagged back in and Paul misses a splash into the corner. Breakker is tagged in and Rhodes suplexes Breakker. Breakker tags out to Theory who is taken down by Rhodes. Reed is tagged in and Reed takes out Uso and Zayn off the apron and then gets knocked down by Rhodes tags in Orton and Theory is tagged in. Orton takes down Theory with a snap suplex and then hits his draping DDT off the middle rope. Paul runs in and knocks Orton down. Zayn comes in and throws Paul out of the ring, Breakker takes Zayn over the ropes, Uso throws Breakker over the ropes, and so on. In the middle of the ring, Orton hits the RKO and covers Theory but Paul breaks the pin. Each wrestler comes in one at a time and takes out the other. Zayn is about to connect with a Helluva Kick on Reed and Drew McIntyre interferes calling for the bell.

Winners by DQ: Randy Orton, Jey Uso, Cody Rhodes & Sami Zayn

After the match, McIntyre goes to attack Rhodes and Jacob Fatu runs down and beats up McIntyre. Rhodes goes after Fatu and McIntyre attacks Rhodes. McIntyre goes for the Claymore and Zayn runs in and hits the Helluva kick on McIntyre. Zayn is left in the ring with the WWE Championship and he stands above it and goes to pick it up and Rhodes gets there at the same time and they both pick the title up. As they're holding it, Breakker runs in and hits a double spear and the show goes off the air.