CJ Perry Reflects On Arrest That Changed Her Life

CJ Perry has opened up about a run in with the law that she now views as a major turning point in her life. Speaking on a recent episode of TMZ Inside The Ring, the former WWE star revealed that she was arrested on her 25th birthday while driving through Georgia on her way to Florida State University.

Perry explained that the situation quickly escalated after she was pulled over for speeding. She admitted that multiple issues stacked up at once, including expired tags, a broken light, and smoking marijuana in a state where it was illegal at the time.

“On my birthday, I was speeding. I was going 91 in a 75 area. Talk about stupid. My tags were expired. My light was out. And then on top of it, in the state of Georgia, I’m smoking weed, which is illegal, right? While driving. So I got pulled over. I admitted to it. They’re like, it smells like weed. And I’m like, I’m smoking weed. I’m so sorry.”

The incident resulted in Perry being taken to jail, where she remained for three days. Rather than immediately posting bail, her parents chose to let her stay, a decision she now credits as life changing.

“I went to jail. I’m nine hours from Nashville at this point in Georgia, and my dad and my mom just let me sit there for three days. And that was, honestly, this was the greatest moment in my life, because it really changed my I became way more grateful because there’s women in this jail for over a year, and you only go outside for one hour a week outside, and I just made I’m like, Why do I complain about shit?”

Perry reflected on how the experience shifted her mindset and gave her a new perspective on accountability and gratitude. Looking back, she sees a deeper meaning in how her life unfolded afterward, particularly as it relates to her wrestling career.

“And three years later, I got my job in WWE on my birthday. And I really thought that was a gift from the universe of being like, Hey, do the right thing.”