WWE NXT Stars And AAA Talent Reportedly Talked About For Royal Rumble Spots

Speculation around surprise entrants for this weekend’s Royal Rumble continues to intensify as WWE prepares for the event in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. With the show just days away, new internal discussions have shed light on several names being considered for potential appearances.

According to WrestleVotes Radio on Fightful Select, multiple talents from outside the main roster have been talked about for inclusion in the Royal Rumble matches. Within NXT, both Sol Ruca and Lola Vice have reportedly been discussed as possible entrants in the Women’s Royal Rumble. Ruca’s recent absence from NXT programming had already sparked speculation, while Vice is also believed to be in consideration for the trip to Saudi Arabia.

One unexpected name has also surfaced on the men’s side. The report notes that AAA’s Mr. Iguana has been discussed internally as a possible entrant in the Men’s Royal Rumble, which would mark a unique crossover moment if it comes to fruition.

In addition to those potential surprises, the report confirms that SmackDown star Tiffany Stratton is already in Saudi Arabia and is scheduled to compete in the Women’s Royal Rumble match.

“A quick note on a few potential surprises from the NXT and Triple A brands that could be represented in the Royal Rumble. Sources indicate that both Lola Vice and Sol Ruca have been discussed from NXT for the women’s rumble, while Triple A’s Mr. Iguana has been talked about internally on the men’s side. Also, as reported last month here on WrestleVotes Radio, Tiffany Stratton is in Saudi Arabia and scheduled to be a part of the women’s Royal Rumble.”

The 2026 Royal Rumble event will be headlined by the Men’s and Women’s Royal Rumble matches, with both winners earning championship opportunities at WrestleMania 42 in Las Vegas. Also scheduled for the card, GUNTHER will defend the World Heavyweight Championship against AJ Styles in a bout where Styles’ career is on the line. With anticipation building, fans will soon find out which discussed names make it into the match.

