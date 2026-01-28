Brooke Adams Open To One Final In Ring Run To Finish Her Story

Former three time TNA Knockouts Champion Brooke Adams has not closed the door on one last run in the ring.

Speaking on The Velvet Ropes with SoCal Val, Adams opened up about her career, her 2015 departure from TNA Wrestling, and why she feels her story never truly had an ending.

Adams made it clear that walking away while still at the top of the Knockouts division never sat right with her. Giving up the championship without a proper follow up left her feeling unfinished.

“I feel like when I left… I left giving up the championship. I never had a rematch,” Adams said. “I left unfinished business… I would love to go get myself ready, go do it one more time, one more ride and finish out kind of the full story.”

When the conversation turned to dream opponents, Adams did not hesitate to name current standout Deonna Purrazzo, even sending a playful warning her way.

“Deonna… she is completely iconic,” Adams said. “We got little things in our pockets that she might not be ready for. So Deonna, watch out.”

Adams also joked about the physical side of a potential return, referencing her famous move.

“I’m gonna let her asstastic me though. That’s perfect,” Adams said.

Looking back on her rise in wrestling, Adams admitted she never expected to become champion, especially given her size and background.

“I would have paid a million dollars and bet that I would have never been a champ,” Adams said. “So to grow to that level… it’s just incredible. I just want to represent short girls that thought they could never do it.”