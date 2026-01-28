The Undertaker Shares Concerns About Wrestling Today

The Undertaker has shared his concerns about how much modern wrestling content pulls back the curtain, admitting he struggles with projects that expose too much of the business to fans.

Speaking on his Six Feet Under podcast with Cody Rhodes, the WWE Hall of Famer said that while the production quality of these projects is impressive, he feels the industry risks losing its sense of mystery.

“Everything is wonderful, right from my aspect and my end of the business, I don’t like it. Everybody’s gonna, Oh, my God, it’s old school. That’s an old school guy trying to protect kayfabe. Look, I don’t care if it’s 2025, it’s 1990, or it’s 1984. Everybody understands what wrestling is, everybody knows. Ain’t no big veil been lifted. Except I don’t want to go to see a magician and know how he’s doing everything.”

The Undertaker went on to explain that while fans are aware wrestling is a performance, the goal inside the ring has always been to create just enough doubt to make it feel real in the moment.

“And I understand that there’s a huge part that like, ‘Oh, that’s interesting. I want to do that.’ But there’s still that aspect, because you tell me and I’ll give you my perspective. Everybody knows what we do, right? But when I’m in the ring, my whole goal, my motivation, is to get one person to think, Wow, yeah, Undertaker just clocked him. Yeah, I don’t care what everybody else is doing that right there. That was the real thing.”

He added that he feels wrestling has become too relaxed about openly discussing its inner workings, even admitting it can be difficult for him when speaking on podcasts.

“I don’t think we have to throw it in people’s face. I think we’ve got too comfortable. I think we’re too comfortable now in talking about our business, and I struggle on these podcasts, too. Because it’s hard to talk and tell stories without lifting it up a little bit. But I think we’ve gone too far. There’s got to be a little bit of mystery.”

Cody Rhodes responded by offering a more optimistic view, suggesting that the challenge today is finding new ways to tell stories when fans already know so much.

“Here’s the challenge I’ve been presented with. When I look at it, I try to think, what’s the work under the work. There’s an opportunity now to tell them, Hey, you guys do know everything, but do you right?”