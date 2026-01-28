×
Brock Lesnar Confirms Entry Into 2026 WWE Royal Rumble

Posted By: Ben Kerin on Jan 28, 2026
Brock Lesnar has officially confirmed that he will be part of the 2026 WWE Royal Rumble.

“The Beast Incarnate” revealed the news during a call in appearance on The Pat McAfee Show just days before the premium live event takes place in Riyadh Saudi Arabia.

“I’m heading to the Royal Rumble and I’m gonna WIN it,” Lesnar said.

The announcement puts an end to days of speculation surrounding Lesnar’s status for the event. His confirmation immediately positions him as one of the top favorites to win the match and punch a ticket to WrestleMania 42.

Lesnar last returned to WWE at SummerSlam 2025 where he made a shocking appearance by laying out John Cena. That rivalry continued with Lesnar defeating Cena in decisive fashion at WrestlePalooza. He later competed at Survivor Series as part of the WarGames Match further solidifying his renewed run with the company.

The 2026 Royal Rumble will be historic as the first edition of the event held outside of North America. WWE has teased multiple surprises throughout the night and Lesnar’s entry removes one of the biggest unknowns surrounding the Men’s Royal Rumble match.

With anticipation continuing to build, the current advertised card for the show is as follows.

Men’s Royal Rumble Match
Winner earns a world championship match at WrestleMania 42

• Brock Lesnar
• Roman Reigns
• Cody Rhodes
• Gunther
• Jey Uso
• Rey Mysterio
• Dragon Lee
• Penta
• Solo Sikoa
• Jacob Fatu
• Je’Von Evans
• Bron Breakker
• Bronson Reed
• Logan Paul
• Austin Theory
• Oba Femi
• 14 competitors to be announced

Women’s Royal Rumble Match
Winner earns a world championship match at WrestleMania 42

• Iyo Sky
• Rhea Ripley
• Roxanne Perez
• Liv Morgan
• Raquel Rodriguez
• Bayley
• Lyra Valkyria
• Asuka
• Chelsea Green
• Charlotte Flair
• Alexa Bliss
• Lash Legend
• Nia Jax
• Jordynne Grace
• Giulia
• Maxxine Dupri
• Becky Lynch
• 13 competitors to be announced

WWE Championship Match
Drew McIntyre vs Sami Zayn

Career Threatening Match
Gunther vs AJ Styles
Styles must retire if he loses

