Triple H Reveals His All Time Favorite WWE Royal Rumble Moment

Triple H has shared which WWE Royal Rumble moment stands above all others for him as anticipation builds for this weekend’s event in Saudi Arabia.

The Royal Rumble on January 31 will mark the 39th time the match has been held, with the concept first introduced back in 1988. Over nearly four decades, the match has produced countless iconic moments, surprises and career defining victories.

During a recent appearance on ESPN’s Get Up, Triple H was asked to reflect on his personal favorite Royal Rumble memory. Despite competing in multiple Rumble matches himself since his debut in 1996, the WWE Chief Content Officer pointed to a moment from the 1995 edition as the one that has always stayed with him.

“For everybody, it’s one of the classic moments, it’s Shawn Michaels in 1995 hanging over the top rope, with one arm balancing himself and his feet not touching the ground, Davey Boy thinking he won.

“It was the first time we had seen someone be that close to an elimination where they’re just hanging by the skin of their teeth, and the drama, you can just feel that craziness and emotion and Shawn was able to, what we call ‘skin the cat’ back into the ring, win the Royal Rumble and go on to become champion at WrestleMania.”

The moment Triple H referenced took place at the January 22, 1995 WWE Royal Rumble, where Shawn Michaels entered the match at number one and The British Bulldog followed at number two.

Late in the match, The British Bulldog tossed Michaels over the top rope and celebrated, believing he had secured victory. However, Michaels managed to keep one foot from touching the floor, clinging to the rope before pulling himself back into the ring. Moments later, Michaels eliminated a stunned Bulldog to win the match, becoming the first competitor to enter at number one and go on to win the Royal Rumble. That victory eventually led to Michaels capturing the WWE Championship at WrestleMania, cementing the moment as one of the most legendary finishes in Royal Rumble history.