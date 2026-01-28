Nick LoPiccolo Accuses Tony Khan Of Running AEW Burner Account On X

AEW has been no stranger to controversy, but a new online flare up has pushed the spotlight back onto the company and its president Tony Khan.

Nick LoPiccolo took to X after his account was reinstated, making it clear he had no intention of staying quiet. In a series of posts, LoPiccolo accused what he believes was a burner account tied to All Elite Wrestling president Tony Khan of having inside knowledge and coordinated connections.

According to LoPiccolo, the account, which went by the name Ron, showed behavior he claims was too specific to ignore. He alleged the account shared the same enemies as Khan, followed the same circles, and appeared to have information only someone on the inside would know. He also tied the situation to his own account suspension, which he says happened shortly after he tagged Roger Goodell.

“This pro Tony Khan account, that posts things that only Tony Khan would know, followed BJ Bethel and other Tony co conspirators, followed TK bot armies, is Muslim, anti trans, anti Jade Cargill, anti all of the same people as TK, immediately mass deleted his posts and locked his account down after I tagged @nflcommish on Sunday night,” LoPiccolo wrote. “That must have hit too close to home because obvious burner @Ron11479281 reported my X account to get it suspended less than 15 minutes later after I tagged the NFL.”

LoPiccolo went even further, suggesting the account had knowledge of his professional situation before it became public. “BUT THIS GUY HAS INSIDE KNOWLEDGE IF I GOT FIRED FROM PARADIGM 12 DAYS AGO?” he continued. “An anti Zionist burner, obsessed with pro wrestling and AEW with close connections to Hollywood? Sorry Tony, the VPN will not save you.”

This is not the first time someone associated with AEW has faced accusations of using burner or sock puppet accounts. In the past, AEW referee Aubrey Edwards was accused of filing DMCA claims under a fake name, a situation that also drew widespread online backlash.

LoPiccolo later claimed that the Ron account had been deleted and encouraged others to share screenshots of its posts. As of now, Khan has not publicly responded to the accusations.

The situation also fits into a longer running dispute between LoPiccolo and AEW. He has previously alleged that he was targeted online after criticizing AEW’s media rights deal with Warner Bros Discovery and has claimed that harassment campaigns were directed not only at him but also at his young daughter.