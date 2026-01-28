Saudi Powerlifting Champion Fahd Begins Training At WWE Performance Center

Saudi Arabian standout Fahd Tuwaiq has officially signed with WWE. The announcement was made via the official X account of Turki Alalshikh, confirming that the arm wrestling and powerlifting champion is now part of the company’s growing international talent pool.

Tuwaiq revealed that he has already begun training at the WWE Performance Center, where he is learning the fundamentals required to transition into professional wrestling. He expressed ambitious goals, stating that he wants to change the world and sees WWE as the platform that can help him achieve that vision. His background in strength based competition immediately positions him as a physically imposing prospect with significant upside.

At this stage, there is no confirmed timetable for when Tuwaiq will make his on screen WWE debut. Officials have not announced whether he will be assigned to NXT or introduced in another capacity. With WWE set to present the Royal Rumble in Riyadh this weekend, speculation has emerged regarding a potential appearance, though nothing has been officially confirmed.

WWE’s relationship with Saudi Arabia continues to expand in scale and ambition. The company is already scheduled to hold three major events in the Kingdom during 2026, and it has been confirmed that WrestleMania 43 will take place there in April 2027, marking another historic milestone in the partnership.

Further updates on Tuwaiq’s progress and debut plans are expected as they become available.