The Rascalz Explain Why AEW Was The Right Move For Them

The Rascalz have officially landed in All Elite Wrestling, and the trio is already making it clear that their decision was driven by far more than contracts and negotiations.

Speaking during a recent appearance on Closeup with Renee Paquette, Myron Reed, Dezmond Xavier, and Zachary Wentz opened up about leaving TNA Wrestling behind and committing to AEW on multi year deals. Each member pointed to the same core motivation. Growth. New challenges. And the chance to test themselves in a faster, more demanding environment.

Reed explained that arriving in AEW has felt like stepping into a completely different system. For him, the move represents a clean reset and a chance to re learn how things operate at a higher pace than he has experienced before.

“New place, new environment, new surroundings you don't know the inner workings of stuff. It’s faster here. Things move a lot faster here than anywhere else I’ve been.”

Xavier echoed that sentiment, adding that AEW appealed to their competitive instincts more than anything else. Being featured was never the goal. Being challenged was.

“This is where the best wrestle. That is the tagline. This is the place to be. Everything. We want we want to challenge everyone.”

He went on to say that competition is what drives The Rascalz, both internally and against the rest of the roster. Rather than shying away from pressure, they actively seek it out.

“We thrive on competition. Like we have it within ourselves of trying to push each other to the next level. But we also enjoy having that nice adversary as well that brings it out of us.”

Wentz agreed, stating that the trio already views itself among the elite tag and trios acts in the industry, and AEW offers the right stage to prove it. He also acknowledged that staying in one place too long can slow momentum, something they were eager to avoid.

“We feel like we're one of the best tag teams and trios and groups in the world. This is where the best wrestle like you said. I just want to push that boundary you know cause if you stay in a place for so long stuff can get stagnant and this is the perfect opportunity to grow.”

The Rascalz made their first AEW appearance on the January 17 episode of AEW Collision, only days after their signing became public. Since then, the focus has shifted from why they signed to what comes next.