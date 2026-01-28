AEW Dynamite Preview: Three Championships On The Line In Austin Tonight

AEW rolls back into Texas tonight with Dynamite landing in the Austin area, and the company is bringing one of its strongest cards of the year to the H E B Center in Cedar Park. With multiple champions in action and several top contenders colliding, the show has the feel of a statement night for the promotion.

Andrade El Idolo enters Dynamite riding a wave of momentum since returning to AEW at the start of January. He extended his undefeated run last weekend on Collision with a win over CMLL’s Magnus, and afterward made it clear that his sights are firmly set on the AEW World Championship. Before that dream can move any closer to reality, Andrade faces a massive test in the form of Swerve Strickland.

Strickland is a former AEW World Champion who has quietly rebuilt his standing over recent weeks with a string of impressive victories. Despite both men crossing paths in various promotions throughout their careers, tonight marks the first time they will meet one on one. With both competitors unbeaten in 2026, one streak is guaranteed to come to an end, and the result could have major implications for the world title picture.

The world title scene is not the only focus heading into the show. Kenny Omega is back in action after defeating Josh Alexander last week, and he now turns his attention to the Don Callis Family once again as he squares off with Rocky Romero. Omega has been vocal about feeling healthier and stronger than he has in years, insisting that no member of the Callis camp can match him right now. Romero will look to prove him wrong, and history suggests the Don Callis Family is never short on surprises.

Championship stakes are also present elsewhere on the card. AEW Continental Champion Jon Moxley competes in an eliminator match against Ace Austin, a bout that presents a very different challenge for the reigning champion. Moxley has been relentless in recent weeks, but Austin’s unconventional style and athleticism could test him in ways few opponents have. With faction tensions often lurking in the background, distractions could play a role as well.

The women’s division is highlighted by an AEW Women’s World Championship clash, while multiple other titles will be defended as AEW looks to deliver a memorable night in Texas.

AEW Dynamite card

AEW Women’s World Championship

Kris Statlander vs Thekla

TNT Championship

Mark Briscoe vs El Clon

AEW World Tag Team Championships

FTR vs Davis and Doyle

Continental Championship eliminator match

Jon Moxley vs Ace Austin

Andrade El Idolo vs Swerve Strickland

Kenny Omega vs Rocky Romero

MJF appears live