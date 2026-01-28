Ted DiBiase Jr. Trial Delayed Again

A federal judge has ordered another delay in the criminal trial of former WWE star Ted DiBiase Jr., pushing the case into late February as legal issues continue to complicate the proceedings. According to the Mississippi Clarion Ledger, the trial is now scheduled to resume on February 23, 2026, extending a case that has already spanned several years.

The postponement stems from an unexpected health issue involving DiBiase Jr.’s lead defense attorney. With their primary counsel unable to continue, the defense filed a motion requesting a mistrial, arguing that the attorney’s absence would severely undermine their ability to properly represent the former wrestler.

That request was denied. In a ruling issued on January 21, the presiding judge determined that restarting the trial was unnecessary. The court ruled that DiBiase Jr.’s remaining attorneys were capable of continuing the case and that the already selected jury would remain in place during the break. Federal prosecutors reportedly agreed with this approach, opting to move forward rather than discard weeks of progress.

Ted DiBiase Jr. is accused of playing a major role in what authorities have described as the largest public corruption and welfare fraud case in Mississippi history. Prosecutors allege that DiBiase Jr. and several co-conspirators misappropriated federal funds intended to support the state’s most vulnerable residents.

The funds in question were reportedly tied to programs such as the Emergency Food Assistance Program and Temporary Assistance for Needy Families. According to prosecutors, instead of being used to combat hunger and poverty, the money was allegedly diverted toward personal expenses and luxury purchases.

The list of charges facing the 43 year old is extensive. DiBiase Jr. has been charged with one count of conspiracy to commit wire fraud and theft involving federal programs, six counts of wire fraud, two counts of theft concerning programs receiving federal funds, and four counts of money laundering. The scope of the indictment reflects the size and complexity of the alleged scheme.

If convicted on all counts, DiBiase Jr. could be facing decades behind bars. The conspiracy charge alone carries a potential sentence of up to five years in prison. Each wire fraud count is punishable by up to 20 years, while the theft and money laundering charges each carry maximum sentences of 10 years. While federal sentencing guidelines often allow for concurrent sentences, the cumulative exposure underscores the seriousness of the case as it moves toward its delayed conclusion.