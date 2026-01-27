×
Report On Rey Mysterio’s Condition Following Injury Scare At WWE Raw

Posted By: Ben Kerin on Jan 27, 2026
Report On Rey Mysterio's Condition Following Injury Scare At WWE Raw

Rey Mysterio suffered a setback on the January 26 edition of WWE Raw when his singles bout with Austin Theory took an unexpected turn late in the match.

Following the contest, which ended in a victory for Theory, concern quickly shifted to Mysterio. During a post match moment, the referee guided him out of position and made the universal X signal to alert medical staff. Mysterio was visibly uncomfortable, clutching his ribs or arm while also showing signs of a limp as the situation unfolded.

While the scene raised alarm, early indications suggest the injury may not be serious. There is optimism backstage that the damage is minor, although there has been no official word on the specific issue or whether time off will be required.

As things stand, Mysterio’s availability for the men’s Royal Rumble match remains uncertain. Further clarity on his condition is expected in the days ahead as WWE continues to monitor the situation.

