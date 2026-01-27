Former WWE Superstar Braun Strowman Hospitalised

Former WWE star Braun Strowman has provided an update on his health after a sudden hospital visit.



Strowman took to Instagram to share a photo of himself lying in a hospital bed, revealing that he had been admitted overnight due to an unexpected infection in his right knee. The former Universal Champion admitted the situation caught him completely off guard and asked fans to keep him in their thoughts as he deals with the setback.

“Well spent the night in the hospital with an infection that came out of nowhere in my right knee. So I could use some prayers and well wishes. #ThisSucks #WhyMe #lol #painful #IGotThis #ThankYou #FeetAintFree”

The post quickly gained traction among fans and fellow wrestlers alike, with plenty of messages offering support. One response that stood out came from Bishop Dyer, formerly known to WWE audiences as Baron Corbin, who added a bit of humor to the situation with a playful comment.

“Those toes must be behind a paywall huh.”

At this time, there is no word on how long Strowman will be sidelined or whether the issue will impact any upcoming plans, but his tone suggested he remains optimistic despite the discomfort.