TNA issued the following:

TNA Wrestling Signs Mr. Elegance

Mr. Elegance, one of the hottest free agents in the wrestling business, has signed with TNA Wrestling.

Mr. Elegance announced the news this morning during an exclusive interview with Tim Battle on iHeartRadio, whose show is syndicated in 50+ cities across America.

Mr. Elegance said: “I am here to announce that I have signed with TNA Wrestling… at the height of TNA Wrestling!

“There is no better time to join TNA than right now. And there’s no better time to have somebody that looks like me – and trust me it’s one of one – join TNA.

“Put it all over the news, put it all over social media, get it trending across the world… because everyone has been talking about me, moi, Mr. Elegance. And now everyone will be talking about the official news that I have signed with TNA.”

Hailing from Laguna Beach, California, Mr. Elegance is a former National Champion natural bodybuilder and freestyle skier. He was a President’s List student at Coastal Carolina University.

He won his spot as the fifth member of TNA Wrestling’s Elegance Brand – alongside Ash by Elegance, Heather by Elegance, M by Elegance and The Personal Concierge – after the group held a two-month talent search, unveiling him on TNA’s debut show on AMC on January 15 in Dallas.

Mr. Elegance said: “The most important thing that is going on in professional wrestling today, as seen on the debut episode of TNA Thursday Night iMPACT! on AMC, is the reveal of Mr. Elegance. There was never a question that it was going to be me!”

Fans can see Mr. Elegance and The Elegance Brand on Thursday Night iMPACT! every week at 9/8c on AMC and AMC+ (US), Sportsnet 360 (Canada) and TNA+ (worldwide).

TNA Wrestling is coming to Nashville, Tennessee at The Pinnacle on February 13-14; Atlanta, Georgia at the GICC Arena on March 5-6; and New Orleans, Louisiana at the Alario Center on March 27-28. See TNAWrestling.com for ticket details.