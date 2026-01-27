WWE Goes All Out For Royal Rumble 2026 With WrestleMania-Level Production In Saudi Arabia

WWE is going all in on Royal Rumble 2026, with new details pointing to one of the most ambitious productions in company history. Backstage talk during this week’s episode of Monday Night Raw suggested that the upcoming premium live event is being treated on the same scale as WrestleMania.

The Royal Rumble is scheduled for January 31 in Riyadh, and this will not be a standard overseas setup. Rather than working within an existing stadium or arena, WWE has constructed an entirely new venue specifically for the event. The project highlights the growing scope of WWE’s partnership with Saudi Arabia and reflects a level of investment rarely seen outside of WrestleMania season.

Internally, there is a strong belief that this could end up being the most elaborate WWE production ever staged in the region. Production discussions reportedly focused on scale, lighting, visuals, and overall presentation, with comparisons frequently being made to WrestleMania-level infrastructure rather than a traditional international show.

Fans caught an early glimpse of the setup earlier this week after images and videos began circulating online. The leaked visuals showed a completed roof structure, extensive lighting grids, massive LED displays, and the Royal Rumble branding already installed. The sheer size of the build immediately sparked conversation among fans, many of whom noted how far along the construction appeared with the event still weeks away.

With the stage now set, attention turns to a stacked Royal Rumble card that could shape the road to WrestleMania 42 in a major way.

WWE Royal Rumble card

Men’s Royal Rumble match for a world championship match at WrestleMania 42

Entrants include Roman Reigns, Cody Rhodes, Gunther, Jey Uso, Rey Mysterio, Dragon Lee, Penta, Solo Sikoa, Jacob Fatu, Je’Von Evans, Bron Breakker, Bronson Reed, Logan Paul, Austin Theory, Oba Femi, plus 15 entrants yet to be announced.

Women’s Royal Rumble match for a world championship match at WrestleMania 42

Entrants include Iyo Sky, Rhea Ripley, Roxanne Perez, Liv Morgan, Raquel Rodriguez, Bayley, Lyra Valkyria, Asuka, Chelsea Green, Charlotte Flair, Alexa Bliss, Lash Legend, Nia Jax, Jordynne Grace, Giulia, Maxxine Dupri, Becky Lynch, plus 13 entrants still to be revealed.

WWE Championship match

Drew McIntyre vs. Sami Zayn

Singles match with career stipulation

Gunther vs. AJ Styles

If Styles loses, he must retire.