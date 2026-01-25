Jimmy Jacobs Reflects On Fear Driven WWE Culture Under Vince McMahon

Former WWE writer Jimmy Jacobs has opened up about his experiences working under Vince McMahon, offering a candid and critical look at the culture backstage during his time with the company.

Speaking with SportShadow.com, Jacobs reflected on what he described as an environment driven by fear, pressure, and a constant need for approval from the very top. While he made it clear that he enjoyed many aspects of working for WWE, Jacobs admitted that dealing directly with Vince McMahon was often a challenge.

“Vince McMahon was a micromanager. While I loved working for WWE and enjoyed so much of it, I had a very difficult time working for Vince. I do not think I was alone in that experience; much of the culture there was based on a fear of him.”

Jacobs explained that this atmosphere gradually changed how he approached his own work. Instead of striving to push creative boundaries, he felt compelled to play it safe, simply to avoid backlash.

“I saw this transition within myself: I went from trying to do the best possible thing to simply trying to figure out what would not get me in trouble. I stopped taking risks and instead focused on what Vince would not yell at me for.”

According to Jacobs, this mindset was not limited to writers or producers but extended across the locker room, shaping how talent approached their performances and storytelling.

“This resulted in a roster of people playing ‘not to lose’ as opposed to playing to win. In my observation, Vince McMahon acted as the archetype of the withholding father.”

He elaborated on how praise was used sparingly, creating a dynamic where validation felt fleeting and unpredictable.

“He was a master at withholding praise until he was ready to give it. Consequently, you had a group of people constantly looking to one man for validation, asking, ‘Am I okay? Is this good?’”

Jacobs also noted that even strong performances did not guarantee approval, with criticism often handed out regardless of status.

“Vince criticized almost everyone at some point; nearly everyone ended up in the ‘doghouse.’ While performers like Brock Lesnar, Roman Reigns, and legends like The Undertaker were on a different level with him, Vince would regularly disparage the rest of the roster.”

He recalled moments where even main event level talent left meetings questioning their own instincts and abilities.

“I remember high level, top tier performers main eventing Raw in matches they and I thought were good, only for Vince to completely tear them down.”

“These performers would walk away wondering if they even knew what was good anymore because Vince had just yelled at them about their match.”

Looking back, Jacobs described the overall tone as deeply damaging, with fear often outweighing creativity or confidence.

“The culture essentially cast Vince as a bully. People spent their time trying to avoid his anger or being fired, all while desperately searching for his praise.”

“This happened to me, and I saw it happen to others. People craved his approval, but he would give it and then withhold it again, running hot and cold.”