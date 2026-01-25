Jim Ross Believes Tommaso Ciampa Would Be A Natural Fit In AEW

With talk growing around Tommaso Ciampa potentially departing WWE once his current deal runs its course, speculation has naturally turned to what could be next for The Blackheart. One prominent voice to weigh in on the situation is veteran commentator Jim Ross, who sees a clear path forward should Ciampa decide to explore his options.

Speaking candidly, Ross made it clear he has long been a fan of Ciampa’s in ring work and overall presence. In his view, a move away from WWE could open several doors, but All Elite Wrestling stands out as a particularly strong fit.

Ross described Ciampa as a reliable and respected performer, noting that his reputation and experience would make him an attractive signing. He suggested that while opportunities in places like Japan could also make sense given Ciampa’s hard hitting style, AEW is not a company that would overlook someone with his skill set and name recognition.

Although Ross stressed that his comments were driven by instinct rather than inside knowledge, he repeatedly returned to the idea that Ciampa feels like a natural match for AEW’s roster. From his perspective, Ciampa’s toughness, versatility, and willingness to fully commit in the ring would allow him to thrive against a wide range of opponents.

Ross went on to say that if AEW were able to bring Ciampa in, he believes the former NXT Champion could deliver standout matches almost immediately. He openly admitted he would welcome the idea, adding that Ciampa’s work ethic and intensity are exactly the kind of traits that tend to translate well in AEW’s environment.